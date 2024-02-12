SERHANT. enters Orlando real estate market

Roughly 10 months since first expanding into Florida, Ryan Serhant’s eponymous brokerage is expanding into its third market in the state. In early February, SERHANT. announced the addition of the Orlando-based team, The Home Squad, to its roster.

The team’s 16 agents are SERHANT.’s first in Orlando. Previously, the brokerage only operated in the Miami and Palm Beach County markets.

“We’re excited to expand into the Orlando market,” Serhant said in a statement. “We welcome The Home Squad to SERHANT., and it’s a great example of the influx of talented, proven teams joining SERHANT. When we add agents from both traditional and non-traditional brokerages, it’s validating and a testament to how our model is working and unlike any other.”

The team is led by husband-and-wife team Sarah and Mark Raumaker. The Raumakers began their career in real estate in 2016 at Keller Williams before joining eXp Realty in 2018 and launching The Home Squad.

“In SERHANT., we’ve found much more than just a brokerage,” Mark Raumaker said in a statement. “The firm showed a genuine interest in supporting The Home Squad’s vision and growth and is a relationship based on mutual respect, investment, and a shared goal of achieving excellence in the real estate industry. A core focus for The Home Squad has always been agent development and empowerment, and we believe this mutual philosophy that we share with SERHANT. is essential for a thriving and sustainable real estate business.”

In 2023, The Home Squad closed $86 million in sales volume, according to the release.

In April of 2023, SERHANT. announced its expansion into six new markets, including Florida, however the firm’s expansion has not been all smooth sailing. The firm is facing multiple lawsuits alleging that agents and teams stole trade secrets when they moved to SERHANT. in violation of their contract.