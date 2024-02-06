Rocket Homes Real Estate search app is available for buyers on Apple Vision Pro

Rocket Homes Real Estate rolled out its new app on Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s new virtual reality and mixed-reality headset. It will allow users to view and tour properties by blending their physical and virtual worlds, Rocket said.

When homebuyers launch the Rocket Homes app in Apple Vision Pro, a home search page and map of nearby listings based on the user’s current location will fill their field of vision.

From there, buyers can immerse themselves in the spaces they are considering, giving them a realistic sense of a home’s location and layout from miles away or even across the country, according to the company.

The app also features a “Look Around” option, which enables the user to explore the home’s exterior and view the surrounding neighborhood.

For listings that include 3D tours, buyers can get a close-up look at every room in the home, helping consumers to picture what their life there could be like.

“We are constantly developing new ways to make the home search more convenient and effective,” Sam Vida, president and chief product officer of Rocket Homes, said in a news release. “That’s exactly what we did when we created the Rocket Homes app for Apple Vision Pro, which will bring the home shopping experience to the game-changing world of spatial computing.”

Additional features include the ability to compare multiple listings and view them side by side in Apple Vision Pro by using hand gestures to move listings around the space in front of the user and zoom in on the map.

The Rocket Homes app also supports Apple’s SharePlay, enabling users to show a friend or family member what they see in their Apple Vision Pro via FaceTime.