Risk and compliance expert Jeffrey Flory is QC Ally’s new CEO

He replaced Nicole Booth

Loan quality and audit services company QC Ally has appointed Jeffrey Flory as its new chief executive officer, the company said Thursday.

The news comes eight months after the appointment of Nicole Booth as as company CEO. She left in August.

“I am humbled to take on this role and help bring the company’s vision to fruition,” Flory said in a statement. “QC Ally is invested in providing high-quality outcomes in both the service and the proprietary technology it offers to clients. The combination of flexibility and world-class service are a legacy I look forward to expanding on in the years to come.”

Jeff-Flory-Full-1
Jeff Flory, CEO of QC Ally

Prior to QC Ally, Flory held several leadership positions in the risk and compliance segment. He was SVP of “Risk and Compliance Solutions” at Interthinx/First American, and then became a partner in the mortgage advisory practice at Baker Tilly. Overall, he brings 30 years of mortgage lending and servicing experience to the company.

“Since investing in QC Ally last year, we have been entirely focused on enhancing the Company’s offerings through continued investment in innovation and strategic M&A,” Adam Doctoroff, a partner at Narrow Gauge Capital, said in a statement. “We welcome Jeff to our management team and believe that his industry contacts and knowledge make him perfectly suited to spearhead those efforts.”

Earlier this year, QC Ally named Melissa Peregord as the company’s new chief growth officer. Its president and COO Donna Gibson was named a 2022 HousingWire Vanguard.

