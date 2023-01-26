Mortgage industry veteran Nicole Booth is QC Ally’s new CEO

Loan quality and audit services company QC Ally appointed Nicole Booth as its chief executive officer and Melissa Peregord as its new chief growth officer.

Booth served as the company’s chief marketing officer prior to this announcement. She joined the company last July.

“I’ve spent the past seven months diving head-first into understanding the importance and opportunity for innovation in loan quality certainty from the unique perspective of industry leaders, GSEs, and the QC Ally team,” said Booth in a statement.

Prior to QC Ally, Booth held several leadership positions in regulatory affairs, business strategy and the mortgage industry.

She has served as the executive vice president of public affairs at Notarize, vice president of public policy and state government affairs at Rocket Mortgage’s Rocket Central, vice president of public policy at Quicken Loans, which changed its name to Rocket Mortgage in 2021.

Booth has also been a board member at Arizona Mortgage Lenders Association, ESRA: Electronic Signature & Records Association, where she also served as the chair of the public policy committee, New York Mortgage Bankers Association, Nevada Mortgage Lenders Association and Women in Housing and Finance, Inc.

Some of her other roles include California Mortgage Bankers Association’s western states technology and mortgage servicing conference chair, American Financial Services Association’s state government affairs mortgage lending subcommittee chair, and K&L Gates’ government affairs analyst, among others.

“Having worked with her for years, I know Nicole will successfully lead the company,” said Marcia Davies, chief operating officer of Mortgage Bankers Association and founder of mPower. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work closely with Nicole to move the real estate finance industry forward through active engagement on the MORPAC Steering Committee and within the mPower community.”

Last October, QC Ally appointed Kristin Broadley as its chief innovation officer to expand loan quality initiatives and audit services. Broadley will now supervise the company’s marketing efforts.

2022 HousingWire Vanguard honoree and QC Ally’s first-ever chief operating officer, Donna Gibson will continue in her role.

“With the addition of sought-after industry leaders like Nicole and Kristin, I’m ecstatic to advance our tech-enabled service to help even more financial institutions gain lending clarity and certainty,” she said.

Meanwhile, QC Ally’s new Chief Growth Officer Peregord’s professional career spans 25 years in growth strategies. She has worked at both Rocket Central and Rocket Mortgage as their director of bank relations, and several positions at Quicken Loans, including its capital markets relationship manager and president’s club mortgage banker.

QC and audit solutions provider Inco-Check was acquired by Narrow Gauge Capital in May and rebranded to QC Ally in August 2022.

“One of our goals when we acquired QC Ally was to build an unmatched team of trailblazers that could take the company into the future,” said Michael Detwiler, board member, investor and partner at QC Ally. “With Nicole taking on her expanded role as CEO alongside the rest of the leadership team, including Donna, Kristin, Melissa, and CIO, Greg Crozier, I am confident we have found our Dream Team.”