QC Ally hires Kristin Broadley as its chief innovation officer 

Loan quality and audit services company QC Ally announced on Tuesday that Kristin Broadley has joined the company as its new chief innovation officer.

In this role, Broadley will help expand QC Ally’s tech-enabled loan quality initiatives and audit services.

Broadley’s professional career spans more than two decades. Her most recent role was vice president of enterprise risk at Rocket Central.

Prior to joining QC Ally, Broadley worked in the wholesale market, originating and processing loans before moving onto Quicken Loans (which changed its name to Rocket Mortgage in 2021) in 2002. In her role at Quicken Loans, Broadley worked across the various stages of origination, from underwriting to closing.

In 2008, Broadley switched to risk, leading teams in QC and fraud.

In a statement, Broadley said she learned about the impact and security provided by a risk program.

“After speaking to the leadership team and understanding their vision for improving loan quality and fraud detection in the mortgage industry, I was thrilled to join the QC Ally family,” she said.

QC Ally recently spoke about maintaining loan quality on HousingWire, noting that the organization is monitoring the reduction in potential mortgage borrowers and products as well as the increase in adjustable rate mortgages.

The company believes that there is an element of risk in these processes and, in turn, requires strong review.

Julie Booth, the chief financial officer and treasurer at Rocket Mortgage Companies, said in a statement that Broadley’s risk management strategies at the company contributed to the strategy’s evolution.

“I have known Kristin for over ten years from my time leading Fannie Mae’s credit risk team, and QC Ally is lucky to have Kristin join its leadership team,” Jenney Shen, head of customer experience at Freedom Mortgage, said.

The company was recently rebranded to QC Ally from Inco-Check. Founded in 2000, the QC provider was acquired in March by Narrow Gauge Capital.

“I am beyond excited to have Kristin join our growing team of industry trailblazers to help us continue to realize our vision of achieving true enterprise quality throughout the lifecycle of the loan in concert with our client partners.” said Donna Gibson, QC Ally’s president and chief operating officer.

Gibson was a winner at the HousingWire 2022 Vanguard Awards.