Quality control provider Inco-Check rebrands as QC Ally

Inco-Check is rebranding to QC Ally, the company announced Wednesday. Inco-Check, a provider of QC and audit solutions, was founded in 2000 and acquired in May by Narrow Gauge Capital.

“While celebrating Inco-Check’s legacy of high-quality audit services, this new branding reemphasizes our shared goals and collaboration with our client partners to enhance their business,” said Donna Gibson, chief operating officer and president of QC Ally. “We are proud of our heritage and excited about our plans to further assist our client partners with their enterprise quality control, audit and risk management needs.”

The rebrand to QC Ally was a nod to Inco-Check’s proprietary web-based software platform, LQ Pro, said Nicole Booth, QC Ally’s chief marketing officer. The platform supports GSE, regulatory agency, and investor requirements to enhance loan quality and prevent fraud.

Mortgage loan fraud typically rises in a purchase market. An FBI overview of mortgage fraud notes it is “crime characterized by some type of material misstatement, misrepresentation or omission in relation to a mortgage loan, which is then relied upon by a lender.”

Several recent federal cases brought by the Department of Justice involve falsified bank statements, misrepresented ownership intentions, and false statements on loan applications.

QC Ally offers both software and a suite of QC and compliance services, allowing lenders to facilitate an in-house division “while having the flexibility of outsourcing overflow during times of challenges with scale or simply a consistent strategy of pre house post outsource,” the company’s website states.

Narrow Gauge Capital, based in Boston, Massachusetts, was founded in 2015 and is focused on making investments in health care services, financial services technology, distribution and logistics sectors. In 2018, the firm acquired Class Appraisal, a real estate asset valuation and appraisal management solutions provider.