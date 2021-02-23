Redfin’s Daryl Fairweather to speak at Spring Summit

Low interest rates, high demand and a shortage of available housing stock have stoked an incredibly competitive housing market this spring. But as rates rise off historic lows and more inventory comes online, home prices could start to cool. That’s why we’ve invited Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather to discuss the economic forecast at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Fairweather will be joined by CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp, First American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi and HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami on a panel looking at the economic factors in play for the rest of 2021.

During the housing crisis, Fairweather worked as a researcher at the Boston Fed studying why homeowners entered foreclosure. Before joining Redfin she served as senior economist at Amazon, working on problems related to employee engagement and managing a team of analysts.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit covers topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Fairweather include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.