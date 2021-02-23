What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit

The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Conquering the Mortgage Lender’s Dilemmas
Conquering the Mortgage Lender’s Dilemmas

This webinar provides a roadmap for creating a sophisticated, digital-first cost improvement strategy to maximize profits by reducing high processing environments.

HW's 2021 Spring Summit
HW's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market
We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market

2020-2024 will have the best housing market demographics and the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded, which could accelerate real home prices too quickly.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

Redfin’s Daryl Fairweather to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss economic outlook for this year's housing market

Low interest rates, high demand and a shortage of available housing stock have stoked an incredibly competitive housing market this spring. But as rates rise off historic lows and more inventory comes online, home prices could start to cool. That’s why we’ve invited Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather to discuss the economic forecast at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

Fairweather will be joined by CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma HeppFirst American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi and HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami on a panel looking at the economic factors in play for the rest of 2021.

During the housing crisis, Fairweather worked as a researcher at the Boston Fed studying why homeowners entered foreclosure. Before joining Redfin she served as senior economist at Amazon, working on problems related to employee engagement and managing a team of analysts.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit covers topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • The brave new world of valuations
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Fairweather include UWM CEO Mat IshbiaFigure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney, MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Blend CEO Nima Ghamsari, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

correct size
Josh Team out as Keller Williams president

Josh Team is out as CEO of Keller Williams, not long after he received what appeared to be a promotion. He announced his resignation on Facebook.

Feb 22, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_268138402
Rocket Mortgage receives tax subsidy, will hire in Cleveland

A $9.6M tax subsidy helped convince Rocket Mortgage to hire hundreds of good-paying jobs in Cleveland, Ohio instead of Detroit and Phoenix.

Feb 23, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please