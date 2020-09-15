RedfinNow expands to Palm Springs, California

For the first time since the pandemic began making an impact on the real estate industry, Redfin’s iBuying solution RedfinNow is now available in a brand new market – Palm Springs, California.

Palm Springs is a “natural place” for RedfinNow to expand given the business’ growth in other Southern California markets and the age and type of homes in the area, according to Orlando Jimenez-Ford, regional manager for RedfinNow in Southern California.

“Palm Springs is a popular second home and vacation rental destination,” Jimenez-Ford said in a release. “Owners of investment properties often dread the idea of coordinating a sale from afar and love that they can get an offer and sell to RedfinNow remotely, without having to come to town at all.”

“On the other side of the coin, we are seeing robust demand for real estate in Palm Springs both from people looking to move to the area permanently as well as vacation home buyers; so it’s an appealing market for us from a buying and selling standpoint,” Jimenez-Ford said.

Homeowners can get a cash offer directly from Redfin and pick their move-out date. For homes that qualify, owners have been able to get an offer in 48 hours or less and complete a sale in as soon as seven days after accepting their final offer, the company said.

Since the pandemic began, Redfin launched a program for homebuyers to tour homes on their own.

Direct Access allows potential homebuyers to use the Redfin app to unlock doors and tour available homes without an agent.

In addition to Palm Springs, RedfinNow is currently available in Denver, Austin, Texas, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Inland Empire, California; Orange County and San Diego.