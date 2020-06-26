RedfinNow resumes in four more markets

Real estate tech brokerage Redfin resumed iBuying homes via RedfinNow in four more markets on Friday.

Homeowners in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas, and in Los Angeles and Orange County, California, can now sell their homes to RedfinNow.

Homeowners get a cash offer direct from Redfin, with the flexibility to pick their move-out date and without any prep work, private showings or open houses. For homes that qualify, owners have been able to get an offer in 48 hours or less and complete a sale in as soon as seven days after accepting their final offer, according to the company.

On March 17, the brokerage announced it would pause all homebuying offers due to economic uncertainty from COVID-19, then resumed operating in Austin, Denver and the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles on May 7.

“Redfin’s home-buying demand has been on the rise since mid-April and is now more than 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels,” said Quinn Hawkins, head of RedfinNow. “While the market continues to recover, many homeowners remain wary of hosting showings and open houses for buyers and their agents, not to mention the visits from vendors who might be needed to get their home ready to sell.”

“With RedfinNow, sellers can skip the prep and sell their home with limited in-person interaction,” Hawkins continued. “Additionally, in an increasingly competitive market, RedfinNow is a popular solution for home buyers who need to sell their old home prior to moving. We’re pleased to once again bring this convenient selling option to more Redfin customers.”

Since the pandemic began, Redfin launched a program for homebuyers to tour homes on their own.

Direct Access allows potential homebuyers to use the Redfin app to unlock doors and tour available homes without an agent.

With Direct Access, homebuyers are allowed to unlock the door of a participating home any day of the week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.