Carrington names new vice president of TPO marketing

Carrington Mortgage Services (CMS) hired Steven Winokur to serve as vice president of marketing for third-party originations (TPO), the company announced Tuesday.

In this new role, Winokur will work to increase the company’s emphasis on diverse forms of nonqualified mortgage (non-QM) educational resources.Prior to joining CMS, Winokur served as chief marketing officer at Angel Oak Lending and was a 2022 HousingWire Marketing Leader.

“Non-QM loans are a vital part of the loan mix for Carrington’s customers,” Winokur said in a statement. “We have a responsibility to make loans that are based on bank statements, and other non-W-2-related financial documents, available to ensure all Americans have an equal opportunity to achieve their dream of homeownership, or purchase investment properties to secure their financial future.”

Carrington Mortgage Services provides non-QM loans, conventional loans and government-backed mortgages through the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs.

According to Samuel Bjelac, Carrington’s senior vice president of national sales for third-party origination, Winokur has a reputation for driving revenue and market share growth with a unique combination of aligning brand development, strategic communications and tactical execution.

“The addition of his expertise to our combination of loan programs, leading-edge technology and imminently capable operations teams demonstrate that CMS is more committed than ever to providing steadfast non-QM support to our mortgage industry partners,” Bjelac said in a statement.

In March, The Carrington Companies, CMS’s holding company, tapped Andrew Taffet as its new CEO. Taffet is continuing to serve as Carrington’s chief investment officer while succeeding company founder Bruce Rose as CEO.

Carrington’s primary business includes single-family mortgage asset management; mortgage origination in the retail, wholesale and correspondent spaces; servicing; and real estate sales and settlement services. Headquartered in California, the company services loans in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. It is licensed to lend in 48 states.