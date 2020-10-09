RedfinNow expands iBuying to Sacramento, California

Redfin’s iBuying service RedfinNow has expanded into another new market since it resumed after pausing because of COVID-19. As of Friday October 9th, Sacramento, California homeowners can sell their homes and get a cash offer via RedfinNow.

“Despite the pandemic, people still need to sell, whether they are relocating for a job, making room for a growing family or downsizing for retirement in a new place,” said Jason Aleem, vice president of RedfinNow.

“We’re excited to be able to provide a safe and convenient way for people to get a competitive cash offer for their home, allowing them to sell on their timeline without having to worry about getting their home ready for sale or having strangers come through,” Aleem said. “In a competitive real estate market like Sacramento, RedfinNow is also a great solution for our brokerage customers who need the cash from their current home to buy their next home.”

Over the summer, Redfin said that Sacramento was one of the most looked at destinations for affordable homes.

Last month, RedfinNow expanded to Palm Springs, California, its first new market since resuming iBuying in early May.

Redfin also recently launched a program for homebuyers to tour homes on their own. Direct Access allows potential homebuyers to use the Redfin app to unlock doors and tour available homes without an agent.