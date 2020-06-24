Redfin launches in Alaska housing market

Redfin announced its launch into the Anchorage, Alaska market on Wednesday, allowing potential homebuyers throughout the south central Alaskan region to buy and sell their home via the real estate tech company.

With the addition of Alaska, Redfin now operates in 43 states, two Canadian provinces and the District of Columbia.

Redfin has been aiming to change the housing game recently, dipping its toes in the luxury market, dabbling in the iBuyer scene and expanding its mortgage base.

By using technology to make the buying and selling process more efficient, Redfin’s local agents are able to provide full service and charge a lower fee, saving customers $8,200 on average, the company said in a release.

Redfin refunds a portion of its commission to its home-buying clients, and Redfin agents sell homes for a 1% listing fee, provided the seller also buys their next home with Redfin.

“I first learned about Redfin over a decade ago and have always admired the mission to redefine real estate in the consumer’s favor, so it’s a thrill to now launch the brokerage here in Alaska,” said Kameron Draper, who has been practicing real estate in the Anchorage area for 14 years and who will lead the brokerage locally.

“What makes Redfin unique is the combination of expert, local agents, lower fees and a technology platform that makes the process of finding and selling a home seamless from start to finish,” Draper continued.