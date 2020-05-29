Redfin begins mortgage lending in Arizona, Delaware, New Hampshire

Redfin, which restarted its home-buying business earlier this month after pausing in March, is now fully back in expansion mode.

The online real estate brokerage announced Friday that it is expanding its mortgage lending operations into three new states.

Redfin launched its mortgage lending operations in January 2017 and has consistently expanded its mortgage business since then.

The company is now lending in Arizona, Delaware, and New Hampshire. With this latest expansion, Redfin Mortgage is now offering fixed- and adjustable-rate conforming mortgages in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the company, Redfin Mortgage features “no lender fees and offers competitive rates, fast pre-approvals and on-time closings.”

The company also offers fully remote digital closing capabilities, which allows customers to sign their mortgage documents “from the safety of home, even under stay at home orders.” But the company notes that digital closings are not available in Delaware due to local regulations.

Redfin Mortgage also offers a 30-day closing guarantee or the company will provide the buyer with an extra $1,000 credit towards their closing costs.

“The pandemic has made our virtual tools more important than ever. With our fully digital process borrowers can get a loan and close without ever having to touch a piece of paper or meet anyone in person,” said Jason Bateman, head of Redfin Mortgage.