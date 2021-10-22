Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?
Lunch & Learn: Are appraisals the next big opportunity in mortgage fulfillment?

This Lunch & Learn for mortgage lenders will explore the evolution of the appraisal process as well as opportunities for innovation.

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit

Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges
How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

Freddie Mac is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

How to increase minority homeownership?
How to increase minority homeownership?

Today’s HousingWire Daily features a roundtable discussion from HousingWire’s Lunch & Learn series that looks at “Unpacking the lender’s vital role in increasing minority homeownership.”

Appraisals & Valuations

Recruiting the next generation of appraisers

Why the industry is ripe for the next generation of diverse talent to enter

HW+ recruiting

The appraisal industry’s lack of diversity — in terms of age, gender and ethnicity — and the growing number of appraisers exiting the profession as they reach retirement age have been well-documented issues. But now that the industry is keenly aware of these problems, what can be done to turn awareness into action to effect positive change for the next generation of appraisers? Before we dissect this question, let’s revisit the numbers.

The current state

Data from the Appraisal Institute reveals there are around 78,000 active real estate appraisers in the U.S. On the surface, this may seem like a robust number, but when you take into consideration that this number has been dwindling at a rate of 2.6% for the last five years, the reality of the issue sets in deeper.

In terms of age and ethnic diversity, there is also room for improvement. Since 50% of active appraisers are between the ages of 51-65, most are nearing retirement. Most appraisers are also white males (77% male, 85% white).

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    AdobeStock_302227370_Editorial_Use_Only
    FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

    Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

    Oct 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    Multitasking business man working at home
    Rocket Pro TPO redesigns pricing calculator for brokers

    Rocket Pro TPO aims to help its broker partners grow their businesses. The new Pricing Calculator provides brokers with fast, reliable and accessible information that can help differentiate them from competitors. In the midst of this serious housing shortage, brokers need tools to help them provide top-notch service to homebuyers. 

    Oct 22, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please