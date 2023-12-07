7 best real estate schools in Massachusetts for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Many Massachusetts real estate schools offer online courses. We’ve researched the best online programs to help you quickly complete the 40 hours of prelicensing classes required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The state requires live interaction between students and instructors for at least half of all qualifying prelicensing courses.



After completing an approved course of study, you’ll be able to sit the state real estate exam. You’ll want to choose a program that gives you flexibility to fit your schedule and timeline for getting licensed in MA, while preparing you to pass the state exam on your first try, and successfully launch your new career. Let’s review our findings!

The CE Shop Best real estate schools in MA for customized continuing ed Overall Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5. Enroll + SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 Overview According to the CE Shop, its prelicensing student satisfaction rate is 96% and its students have a 64% pass rate (12% better than the national average). They attribute these success rates to their consistently up-to-date course content and interactive approach to learning. An interactive user interface is proven to be considerably more effective than reading a PDF or textbook.



The CE Shop leverages their exclusive online learning platform, LEAP, to encourage students to engage with essential content. The CE Shop offers two learning formats for online students: Live streaming

Online self-paced Course Options See Details – Use promo code HW30 to save 30% Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $285 Course Only Package: Business eBooks, digital flashcards, downloadable resources, real estate glossary, study schedule & career resources Standard: All Main Features + National and Massachusetts Exam Prep Edge Value: All Standard Features + 3 Business Building Courses Premium Bundle: All Value Features + 12-Hour MA Post-licensing CE Package + Real Estate Basics & Beyond eTextbook Broker Prelicensing $$485 Standard Package: Required 40 hrs of coursework, unlimited practice exams & Broker Exam Prep Edge — Post-licensing CE $$105 CE Package: Required 12 hrs of coursework. Includes the following online courses: Environmental Issues, Comparative Market Analysis, Advertising Compliance and the Law, Conducting Open Houses and Developing a Safety Plan, Fair Housing, 1031 Exchanges & Code of Ethics (not for CE) CE Individual Courses: Select from nine 2-hr, ala carte courses

Pros + Cons Pros: Free 5-Day Trial of the Massachusetts Prelicensing course Option to complete prelicensing education in one month Multistate, customized packages can be created to meet CE requirements Cons: Lack of access to live instructors

Features Course Formats: Live streaming and online self-paced. Course Access: Six months from the date of enrollment. Money Back Guarantee: With the CE Shop’s “Money Back Guarantee,” you can request your money back within 30 days of purchase, as long as the course is not more than 50% complete. Student Support: Support is available seven days a week via chat, email, and phone. Exam Prep: The CE Shop offers comprehensive, interactive Exam Prep classes to better prepare you for the licensing exam as part of the CE Standard, Value, and Premium packages. Packages include an assessment to gauge student’s competencies for each topic before beginning the prep course. Exam Prep can also be purchased as stand-alone packages (see options listed below).

Colibri Real Estate School Best real estate schools in MA for exam prep Overall Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview For over 40 years, more than 500,000 students have enrolled in Colibri to prepare for their real estate license exam using the school’s all-inclusive CompuCram exam preparation. Colibri Real Estate is a state-approved real estate education provider with over 132 instructors experienced in Massachusetts real estate sales and teaching best practices. Students appreciate the well-organized, easy to comprehend content presented by experts in simplifying complex concepts likely to be included in the state exam, as well as the visual aids for assistance with retention and understanding. Colibri’s online prelicensing courses are self-paced.

Course Options See Details Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Upgrade Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $399 The Basics: Online package for disciplined self-starters. Required 40 hrs of coursework includes 3 study guides, streamlined course navigation, and 800+ new visual learning objects & videos Exam Preparation: All features of The Basics + Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee and CompuCram Exam Prep, including simulated exams, flashcards, readiness assessment & audio review guides Exam Preparation Plus: All features of Exam Prep + Live Q&A with local instructors and Exam Crammer webinar series Ultimate Learning: All features of Exam Prep Plus + Career Booster Pack, including over 20 “how-to” videos, new agent job aids, customizable action plan templates, buyer and seller checklists & printed textbook Exam Prep $115 Exam Prep: Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee, and CompuCram Exam Prep, including simulated exams, flashcards, readiness assessment & audio review guides Exam Prep Live: All features of Exam Prep + Live Q&A with local instructors and Exam Crammer webinar series — — Broker Prelicensing $429 Broker Basics: Required 40 hrs of Coursework, math eBook, instructor support discussion board, free 1-yr RISMedia premier membership including monthly market reports, free admission to webinars and virtual events & in-person event discounts Broker Ultimate Learning: All features of Broker Basics + printed course textbooks — —

Pros + Cons Pros: Self-paced options idea for students who are balancing school, work, and family demands Next-gen student dashboard allows students to track their progress Unlimited practice tests are part of Exam Prep packages Cons: Online and livestream classes cannot be mixed and matched. Each class must be completed in the format it was started

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online courses. Course Access: Six months from your registration date in most cases. The Prelicensing Ultimate Learning package offers one-year access. Pass Guarantee: Colibri’s Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee is available with all packages, with the exception of the Prelicensing Basic package. If students don’t pass the Massachusetts real estate license exam within 30 days of completing the course’s exam prep, Colibri will reimburse the original cost. Student Support & Engagement: Expert local instructors are available to share their real-world insight. Additionally, Colibri’s courses have recently been upgraded with hundreds of new visual learning objects and videos, as well as streamlined course navigation, created to improve learning engagement and retention. And Exam Prep Plus includes 40 hours a month of Live Q&A with local instructors for a personal, guided approach. Exam Prep: The Basic Prelicensing package features three e-books and a course manual designed to help you retain essential real estate concepts and prepare for the state exam. And the Ultimate, Exam Prep, and Exam Prep Live Prelicensing packages include six 1-hour, instructor-led webinars that provide a hyper-focused approach to exam prep.

Freedom Trail Realty School Best real estate schools in MA for career support Overall Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Freedom Trail is Massachusetts’ first-ever board certified online real estate school. With pass rates that are 14 points higher than the state averages, student surveys reveal that 99.4% of those that used Freedom Trail’s study materials as directed passed the Massachusetts Real Estate License exam on their first try. If your priority is landing a job as soon as you pass the exam, Freedom Trail provides access to its Massachusetts real estate job board, enabling you to get hired faster and start your new career. You can also opt-in to Freedom Trail’s broker recruitment program to be contacted directly by local brokerages that are hiring new agents. Course Options See Details Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Upgrade Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $229 Base: Required 40 hrs of coursework. Audio book, eBook, 1100+ practice questions, 24/7 on demand classes & Livestream online classes. 25 hrs livestream access. 6 months course access Ridgeline: All features of Base + Livestream option and Forms Training 101. 40 hrs livestream access. 9 months course access Peak: All features of Ridgeline + over 1700 practice questions, archived live class recordings, unlimited practice tests. 60 hrs livestream access. 12 months course access Summit: All features of Peak + RE14R07: Architecture Class and 1 on 1 course & study support. 100 hrs livestream access. 12 months course access Post-licensing CE $15 Online CE Courses: Select 1 of 10 two-credit CE classes ala carte. Classes are broken into short lessons with videos, illustrations & text Level Up License Renewal Package: Required 12 hrs of coursework includes 6 classes: Architecture, Fair Housing Law, Investment Property Basics, MA Licensing Law, Protecting the Protected Classes and Tech & Real Estate Brokerage Refresher License Renewal Package: Required 12 hrs of coursework includes 6 classes: Brokerage Relationships, Contract Law, Fair Housing Law, Financing, MA Licensing Law & Protecting the Protected Classes — $129 Non-credit MA Reciprocal Licensing Course: For those with out-of-state licenses applying for an MA reciprocal license. Covers reciprocal application process, relevant laws & regulations Base Non-Credit NH Reciprocity: For anyone licensed in MA seeking NH reciprocity eligibility. Covers licensing laws & the reciprocal licensing process. Includes eBook, unlimited on- demand access, 3 months of course access, job recruiting & more Peak Non-Credit NH Reciprocity: All features of Base + 10 hrs of live-streaming class access with practice questions and exams. Includes NH Salesperson Licensing course —

Pros + Cons Pros: Access to a real estate job board helps you jumpstart your career Course software makes it easy to study part or full time, automatically tracking progress and requirements Mix and match options let you combine live online and archived classes to complete the program in under two weeks Self-paced Cons: Exam prep packages are not available

Features Course Formats: Take self-paced online courses on your computer, phone, or tablet. Course Access: You have from six months to one year of course access, depending on the package you purchase. And every required class topic is available both live and on demand. Pass Guarantee: Freedom Trail will refund your purchase under the Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee within 30 days of your request if you purchase the Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee access, score higher than 85% on all sections of online practice exams, and take your licensing exam within 90 days of course completion. The guarantee only applies to first-time exam takers and is not available as part of Base or Ridgeline Prelicensing packages. Student Support & Engagement: Regularly scheduled, interactive live online classes are taught by Massachusetts-licensed real estate instructors who are available to answer questions, much like an in-person class. You can also participate in class discussions with both your instructor and your classmates. Reciprocal Licensing: You can get your Connecticut and / or Rhode Island license with any Massachusetts prelicensing class. Once you’ve taken the Massachusetts real estate classes and passed the licensing exam, you can apply to the Rhode Island Real Estate Commission for a Rhode Island real estate license and the Connecticut Real Estate Commission for a Connecticut real estate license. Since you’ll already have your Massachusetts license, you’ll receive your CT and RI license automatically.

AREA School of Real Estate Best real estate schools in MA for part-time students Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview American Real Estate Academy (AREA) has 46 years of experience as a Massachusetts real estate education provider, making it the oldest continuously owned and operated real estate school in Massachusetts, and one of the oldest in the nation. Licensed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to teach real estate continuing education, AREA students appreciate the exam prep materials and course review videos of the online classes while the in-person classes are known for being conveniently located in Weston, MA. And with unlimited access to course review for up to two years from the date of registration, students with scheduling constraints who are taking classes part-time won’t feel rushed. In-person classes available. Course Options See Details Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Online Features In-Person Weekdays In-Person Weekdays Prelicensing $245 Required 40 hrs of coursework, self-paced and livestream. Full practice exams, quizzes with over 400 exam prep questions, on-demand course review videos, e-textbook, online note taking feature, Terms & Definitions, makeup for missed classes All features of online class + textbook. Classes meet 4 x per week for 2 weeks. All features of online class + textbook. Classes meet Sat. and Sun. for 2 weeks. Broker Prelicensing $375 Required 40 hrs of coursework. Includes e-textbook, over 700 practice exam questions, free review videos. Self-paced and streaming, half of the course is self-paced and half is completed via scheduled classes, streamed online & offered on a rotating basis — — Post-license CE $125 Select two-credit classes ala carte or all required 12 hrs of CE coursework for a discounted price. Includes HI-Def video classes Full 12 hours of CE coursework offered in-person. Held at the Weston School on specific dates. —

Pros + Cons Pros: Discounts available for military, first responders, and nurses HI-Def video classes that are mobile and tablet compatible Unlimited access to course review for up to two years from registration date Cons: Online students only have 90 days from the registration date to complete the course

Features Course Formats: In-person and online classes. Self-paced or livestream, online classes can be attended via your computer or smartphone. Course Access: Online students have 90 days from the registration date to complete each course. If a student needs more time, AREA will extend the time by 90 more days at no charge. In-person students must complete their live course within the scheduled dates. Unlimited access to course review is available for up to two years from the date of registration. Refund Policy: AREA’s online course students may be eligible for a full refund, minus a $25 cancellation fee, if you withdraw from a course before attending the class within 90 days of registration. Live, in-person students may also be eligible for a full refund, minus a $25 cancellation fee, if you cancel the course up to 48 hours before the scheduled first day of class. If you’ve already started your course, you are not eligible for a refund. Student Support & Engagement: Experienced instructors are available via phone during normal business hours. You can also email the instructors, who will respond to your inquiry within 24 hours. Exam Prep: AREA’s Real Estate Drill and Practice QBank offers comprehensive review of every topic students need to know for the licensing exam. QBank features custom quizzes that concentrate on your problem areas, as identified by the performance tracker. Final Exam: After students finish the prelicensing real estate class, AREA provides the education certificate necessary for the real estate exam, as well as instructions and paperwork for the state exam. You’ll have two years from the date you complete your class to take and pass the Massachusetts real estate exam.

Lee Institute Best real estate schools in MA for every stage of your career Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview The Lee Institute School of Real Estate combines professional instruction and video format training to make the concepts of the real estate business more digestible and engaging. Students chose the school for its offering of live instruction classes for salespersons, brokers, appraisers, mortgage, and home inspection courses at various locations and convenient times, including weekend classes. The Lee Institute has many decades of course preparation and research, and has given millions of students the proper training to pass the Massachusetts exam on the first try. Course Options See Details Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Upgrade Features Upgrade Features Prelicensing $390 Live Salesperson Course: Required 40 hrs of coursework. Includes text and study materials. Class scheduled for specific dates, 2 weekends in a row Online Salesperson Supervised Video Course: Required 40 hrs of coursework. Webinar format. Mon – Sun access. 60 days given to complete course Gold Online Supervised Video Salesperson Course: Webinar. 330+ PowerPoint electronic image slides outlining study lessons for each video and 120 questions for the National and State part for online practice exams. Student has 30 days to complete 40-hr course, access course Mon-Sun Exam Prep $199 National PSI & Pearson Vue Salesperson Refresher Course: Webinar. Mon – Sun. 30 days to complete the course National PSI & Pearson Vue Broker Refresher Course: Webinar. Mon – Sun course access. 30 days to complete the course — Post-licensing CE $78 Online Course Packages, 12 Hrs Each: Includes 12 hrs of CE for MA featuring various combinations of six 2-hr classes C R Silver Package: Includes 12 hrs of CE for MA commercial real estate and residential continuing education. Features Commercial Lease Clauses of Tenant Concerns: Part III and other residential courses C Gold Package 12 Hrs: Includes 12 hrs of CE for MA commercial real estate. Features Commercial Real Estate Basics and 5 other landlord and tenant courses Broker Prelicensing $420 Online Broker Supervised Video Course: Webinar. Mon – Sun access. 60 days to complete course — —

Pros + Cons Pros: Provides students with career assistance Offers one-on-one coaching and training Cons: Website is not easy to navigate Textbooks not included

Features Course Formats: Online live streaming and virtual classes. Course Access: 60 days to complete courses. Refund Policy: While the Lee Institute does not offer a pass guarantee, the school can refund a student within seven business days from your registration date if you send an email canceling your registration and requesting a refund, and you have not logged onto and/or begun the online course. Student Support & Engagement: Should you have any comments or questions, the Lee Institute staff is available via email, phone, or 24-hour live chat. Technical support is available during normal business hours via a submission form. Exam Prep: The Lee Institute’s exam tutorials help both the salesperson and broker prepare for the licensing exams. Students who access the online practice exam questions will also find support from a team of experts.

New England Real Estate Academy Best real estate schools in MA for inclusivity Overall Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Since 2010, New England Real Estate Academy has been offering real estate classes and it was one of the first schools to be accredited to offer online training in 2016. In addition to Massachusetts-approved, prelicensing courses and continuing education courses for MA and NH license renewals, New England Academy provides professional development courses for sales and management development in an online, multimedia format.



Webinars are hosted by expert instructors, so you’ll get practical, real-world insights based and lessons based on advanced learning methodologies. The academy also customizes design courses to meet the ever-evolving needs of the real estate industry, and offers courses to accommodate real estate students who speak Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Course Options See Details Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Package Features Package Features Prelicensing $299 Required 40 hrs of coursework divided into 2 parts. Part A: 20 hrs of self-directed videos and 1,000+ quiz questions to be completed in 180 days. 180 extra days for review videos and quiz review.

Part B: 20 hrs of online live, instructor-led webinars at set dates/times. 6 month access to interactive classes, either mornings or evenings. Digital manual and audiobook included — — Broker Prelicensing $349 Required 40 hrs of coursework (5 topics, 4 hrs each) divided into 2 parts. Part A: 20 hrs of self-directed videos & test-prep quiz questions.

Part B: 20 hrs of instructor-led, live webinars at set dates/times. 6 month access to on-demand videos. Classes held quarterly. Manual and all materials provided online — — Post-licensing CE $15 A La Carte courses: Select 2-jr courses ala carte or all Required 12 hrs of CE credits for a special bundle price. Receive one certificate for each completed course MA Bundle A: Includes Buyer Agency, Financing, Offers, Fair Housing, Code of Ethics (with optional REALTOR component), and Conducting Open Houses and Developing a Safety Plan MA Bundle B: Includes Intro to Commercial Real Estate Basics, 1031 Exchanges, Investment Property Basics, Chapter 93A- Consumer Protection, and Residential Rental-Landlord Tenant Issues Part 1 & 2

Pros + Cons Pros: Mix and match morning, evening, and Saturday online sessions to fit your schedule Closed caption course options in Chinese, English, Portuguese, and Spanish for live and online licensing classes The 40-hour courses have two parts and can be completed in any order Cons: There is only one prelicensing real estate agent course offered School is lacking 24/7 or live chat customer support

Features Course Formats: Live and on-demand classes. Course Access: 180 days from the date of registration to complete your 40-hour course. Course Guarantee: With New England Academy’s Prelicensing Course Guarantee, you may retake your class for free within 12 months of your course completion date if you don’t pass the Massachusetts Real Estate exam the first time. Student Support & Engagement: Real-life instructors are available to answer any questions, Monday through Friday, via email. During the week, you can also contact the Student Concierge team by phone. General support is available daily via phone, email, or chat. New England’s instructors are available to answer questions, provide support on technology and course materials, or address application/exam concerns. They can be reached by phone or email, Monday through Friday from 9AM to 4PM. Exam Prep: Designed to refresh your memory and prepare you to take the Massachusetts real estate exam, the License Exam Review Course features over 12 hours of video recapping the most critical licensing topics from your real estate license course. It also includes 535 quiz questions, as well as access to the videos and quiz questions for up to three months. Reciprocal Licensing: If you have dual licenses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, you can save time with the 15-hour MA & NH Combined CE Package, which includes courses designed to satisfy both states’ CE requirements. After the class, you will receive the certificate for each state to renew both states’ licenses. The MA & NH package includes required Core Course, Buyer Agency, Financing, Disclosures / Seller Due Diligence, 1031 Exchanges, Code of Ethics, and Conducting Open Houses and Developing a Safety Plan.

Metropolitan School of Real Estate Best real estate schools in MA for getting your license fast Overall Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Not only does Metropolitan School of Real Estate offer a fast track package for completing your Massachusetts prelicensing education requirement in less than two weeks, but students report that even the more moderately-paced courses fly by thanks to the engaging instructor and content. All courses are created by Michael Albano, Massachusetts real estate broker and professional real estate educator for two decades. Albano’s teaching style is meant to get students excited about real estate. What’s more, Metropolitan offers students the chance to be hired by its partner real estate brokerage, with optional participation in a career seminar during a class break. Course Options See Details Pricing Course Type Prices Starting at Package Features Package Features Package Features Prelicensing $350 Fast Track Package: Complete required 40 hrs of coursework in 9 days with live, online webinar course via Zoom. Textbook, downloadable e-Book, PDF presentation, Exam tip worksheet & 12 months of access to online education video library. Offered monthly, Each class is 6 full days (mix of weekdays & weekends) Weekends/ Weekday-only Package: Complete required 40 hrs of coursework. Attend 2 monthly online live Fast Track classes, full weekend days only. Includes textbook, downloadable e-Book, PDF Presentation, Exam tip worksheet & 6 months of access to online education video library Tues/Thur-only Package: Complete required 40 hrs of coursework in 3 weeks. Attend online live Zoom class. Includes textbook, downloadable e-Book, PDF presentation, exam tip worksheet & 6 months of access to online education video library Post-licensing CE $10 Individual CE Courses: Required 12 hrs of Coursework. Select from seven 2-hr, ala carte courses Complete CE Package for $50: Required 12 hrs of coursework. Includes the following online course modules (2 credit hrs each): Brokerage Professional Ethics, Tech & Real Estate Brokerage, Appraisal Process, Environmental Issues, and Financing & Brokerage Relationships —

Pros + Cons Pros: Affordable and engaging courses Ideal for those who need to get their prelicensing requirement fast Cons: Few prelicensing packages to choose from and no exam prep or broker pre-licensing packages offered Classes are on a set schedule, not self-paced

Features Course Formats: Online, live courses via Zoom. Course Access: While the live online courses themselves must be taken on set days / times, access to the online educational video library ranges from six to 12 months, depending on the package you purchase. Additionally, you can access the class recordings for a full year after class. Reimbursement Policy: If you get hired by Metropolitan’s partner brokerage, you might be eligible for a full tuition reimbursement. Student Support: If you have questions or comments, support is available daily via phone, email, or form submission. Exam Prep: Based on a robust understanding of the licensing exam and how to approach, take, and pass it, Metropolitan’s exam prep includes a powerpoint presentation, study book, and 30+ hours of online videos as bonus material.

The full picture: Best real estate schools in Massachusetts

Starting a new career in real estate can be both exciting and daunting. Our guide to the best real estate schools in Massachusetts will help you choose the program that’s best for your goals and needs.



At HousingWire, we provide the information you need to start and advance your career in real estate. By providing tips on finding the right school and strategies to help you pass the MA licensing exam, our primary goal is to help you thrive and succeed as a newly licensed Massachusetts real estate agent.

