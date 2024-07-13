Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you live in the bucolic pastures of western Massachusetts, downtown Boston or the shores of Cape Cod, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts offers lucrative opportunities to buy and sell unique properties. If you want to learn how to get a Massachusetts real estate license, you should know that it can be completed in about six weeks. State law requires you to complete a 40-hour course at an approved Massachusetts real estate school to begin the process.

Here’s a look at the step-by-step process for completing the prerequisites to start an exciting real estate career in Massachusetts.

How to get a real estate license in Massachusetts in 5 steps

The estimated costs of getting a Massachusetts real estate license fall between $300 and $800. To be eligible for a Massachusetts real estate license:

You must be at least 18 years old

You must have a high school diploma

You must have a social security number

Here are the five steps to get a Massachusetts real estate license:

1. Complete a 40-hour prelicensing course

Before you can sit for the Massachusetts real estate licensing exam, you must complete 40 hours of approved prelicensing education. Available online or in person, most approved Massachusetts real estate courses will teach you about the Commonwealth’s real estate law and provide the training you’ll need to move forward to take the licensing exam successfully.



Pricing for prelicensing courses vary, but they generally cost between $200 and $600. You’ll need to pass the Massachusetts real estate exam within two years or retake the course if the second anniversary of your course completion passes.

Ideally, your 40-hour real estate course in Massachusetts should also set you up to succeed as a newly licensed agent. There are a variety of approved, online real estate schools in Massachusetts, including The CE Shop, Freedom Trail Realty and Colibri Real Estate. To see our top picks, check our our guide to the best real estate schools in Massachusetts:

2. Get three candidate endorsements

After completing your 40 hours of coursework, you must obtain three complete endorsements from individuals unrelated to you. They don’t need to be Massachusetts residents, though they can’t be classmates from your real estate course.

Massachusetts real estate course exemptions Attorneys who are in good standing with the Massachusetts Bar Association are exempt from taking a 40-hour course, but still must complete the application process outlined below. If you think you may qualify for an education exemption, head to the Massachusetts Board of Real Estate Education Waiver.

3. Mail your Massachusetts real estate license application

It’s time to prepare your application for the exam. In Massachusetts, the school will provide you with a “Candidate Handbook” that verifies you completed the course, and instructions on how to apply to take the examination.



If you have any questions, you can always contact the Massachusetts Board of Registration of Real Estate Brokers and Salespersons via email at [email protected].

4. Pass the Massachusetts real estate licensing exam

Next, it’s time to pass the Massachusetts real estate licensing exam. The four-hour exam costs $85 and is given by PSI Services. Your exam fee is non-refundable and is valid for one year, meaning you can take the exam more than once during that timeframe.

If you’re a no-show for your exam appointment or you don’t cancel your reservation at least two days in advance, you’ll lose your $85 registration fee. You’ll need to pay in advance for all exam appointments, including retake appointments.

The real estate licensing exam can be taken online or in person at one of these examination centers located in:

Auburn

Boston

Fall River

Lawrence

West Springfield

You can take the Massachusetts real estate exam online, but you’ll need to run a computer compatibility check here to ensure your device is compatible. The state recommends you run this check 24 hours before the exam, just to be safe.

The two-part exam is made up of 120 questions. You need to score at least 70% to pass. If you pass one portion but fail the other, you only have to retake the portion that you failed. That said, you need to pass all portions of the exam within two years of the completion date list on your Educational Certificate form.

If that expires, the portion of the exam that you passed expires as well. If you have to get a new Education Certificate, you must retake the entire exam.

5. Pay the licensing fee to get your MA real estate license

The great news is that you’ll get your real estate license at the testing center as soon as you pass the Massachusetts real estate exam. But first, you’ll have to pay the license fee at the testing center. Be prepared to pay a licensing fee that ranges from $103 to $150, as well as a $12 processing fee to PSI. Cash is not accepted so bring your debit or credit card.

If you take the Massachusetts real estate exam online, you’ll be sent email instructions on how to complete the licensing process online with PSI Services.

The full picture: How to get a Massachusetts real estate license

You’ve done it! Welcome to the real estate industry. Now what? It’s time to start building your network of potential clients. How do you do that, you ask? How do you get your first listing and start finding buyers? HousingWire is here to help you navigate your real estate career in the Commonwealth by providing helpful news, insights, and valuable information for every stage of your career. Check out our homepage for valuable career advice from licensed agents, brokers and other industry experts!

How to get a real estate license in Massachusetts: FAQs

For a complete list of approved Massachusetts real estate license courses and schools, click here.