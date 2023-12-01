7 best real estate schools in Illinois (IL) for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re looking for the best real estate schools in Illinois to complete the required 75 hours of class time you’ll need to get a broker’s license, we’re here to help. In Illinois, real estate agents are called brokers. While we might use the words “agent” and “broker” synonymously here, there is a difference between a broker’s license and a managing broker’s license in Illinois.

Whether you looking for a Chicago real estate school to get a real estate broker license or you’re already licensed and wanting to find an online program to become a managing broker elsewhere in the state, there are many Illinois real estate schools to choose from. We’ll help you make an informed decision and find the right Chicago real estate classes or online program to best fit your budget, timeline, learning style and schedule.

The CE Shop Best Illinois real estate school for self-paced studies Overall Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview According to the CE Shop, its prelicensing student satisfaction rate is 96%. What’s more, students have a higher than average pass rate of 64%. A state-approved real estate school in Illinois, the CE Shop is constantly updating its course material to stay on top of industry changes. And students find the school’s interactive teaching approach substantially more engaging and effective than simply reading a PDF. The CE Shop also features LEAP, a custom online learning platform, to help students to retain key content. SAVE 30% today Use Promo Code HW30 Course Options Online interactive See Details Pricing The CE Shop’s prelicensing courses meet Illinois’ 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Post-licensing courses meet Illinois’ 45-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required every 2 years. Prices Starting at Prelicensing $359 Individual IL Courses $139 Post-licensing CE $295 Prelicensing Pricing Prices Package Features Premium $725 All Value Features + 45-Hr IL Broker Post-Licensing Package + Real Estate Basics & Beyond eTextbook Value $475 All Standard Features + Business Building Courses Standard $419 All Course Only Features + National and Illinois Exam Prep Edge, Pass Guarantee Course Only $359 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Includes business eBooks, digital flashcards, downloadable resources, real estate glossary, study schedule & career resources

Pros + Cons Pros: Option to complete prelicensing education in as little as two weeks Free 5-day trial of the prelicensing course Cons: Lack of access to live instructors

Features Course Formats: Online interactive via learning platform LEAP. Course Access: The CE Shop’s prelicensing courses expire six months after the date of purchase and post-licensing courses expire one year after the date of purchase. Money Back Guarantee: With the CE Shop’s “Money Back Guarantee,” you can request your money back within 30 days of purchase, as long as the course is not over 50% complete. Student Support: Support is available seven days a week via email, chat, and phone. Exam Prep: The CE Shop’s Exam Prep classes were created by a team of experts using the Illinois Candidate Handbook. Exam Prep’s interactive dashboards guide students through each topic while gauging their competency, so you can focus on the topics you still need to master before your upcoming exam. The CE Shop also delivers unlimited practice exams with unique questions to get you ready for the big day. Final Exam: At the end of each course, there is a final to ensure that you have read and retained the important information.

Colibri Real Estate School Best Illinois real estate school for balancing life and school Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Colibri Real Estate is a licensed real estate education provider in Illinois with more than 132 instructors experienced in real estate sales and teaching best practices. For over 40 years, more than 500,000 students have enrolled in Colibri to complete their education requirements and prepare for the Illinois real estate license exam using the school’s all-inclusive CompuCram exam preparation. Colibri offers multiple formats for taking each course, enabling you to choose the format that best fits your lifestyle and learning style. In addition to online courses, students appreciate that the prelicensing course comes with a complimentary physical textbook to read, highlight, and reference. Course Options Online

Self-paced

Livestream See Details Pricing Colibri’s prelicensing courses meet Illinois’ 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Post-licensing courses meet Illinois’ 45-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required every 2 years. Prices Starting at Prelicensing $356 Exam Prep $115 Post-licensing CE $279 Prelicensing Pricing Prices Package Features Ultimate Learning $670 All Features of Exam Prep Plus + Career Booster Pack, including over 20 “how-to” videos, new agent job aids, customizable action plan templates, buyer and seller checklists & printed textbook Livestream $649 Required 75 hrs of coursework accessed through student dashboard. Printed textbooks, virtual classes, live engagement with instructors and peers , CompuCram Exam Prep, videos, one-year professional growth membership. Choose from Mon-Thur, full days or Tues/Thurs evenings Exam Preparation Plus $555 All Features of Exam Prep + Instructor Q&A and Exam Crammer Webinar Series Exam Preparation $470 All features of The Basics + Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee and CompuCram Exam Prep, including simulated exams, flashcards, readiness assessment & audio review guides The Basics $356 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Online, self-paced package includes 3 Study e-Books & access to Buffini & Co’s career advice via coaching videos

Pros + Cons Pros: Self-paced options for busy students Next-gen student dashboard for tracking progress Exam Prep packages with unlimited practice tests Cons: Online and livestream classes cannot be mixed and matched. Each class must be completed in the format it was started to receive credit

Features Course Formats: Online, self-paced, or livestream. Course Access: Colibri’s courses are available for durations between three days and six months, depending on the course purchased. Pass Guarantee: Colibri’s Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee is available with all packages, with the exception of the Prelicensing Basic package. If a student does not pass the Illinois real estate license exam within 30 days of completing Colibri’s exam prep course, the school will reimburse the original cost of either your prelicensing package or the exclusive exam prep you purchased after receiving a formal reimbursement request via email. Student Support & Engagement: Expert local instructors are available via phone or email to answer questions or offer insight. Exam Prep: Colibri’s Exam Prep, Exam Prep Plus, and the Ultimate Prelicensing packages include CompuCram Exam Prep, which features interactive tools and pre-assessments created to help you retain real estate exam topics, including flashcards, vocabulary matching tools, and simulated tests that mirror the actual state exam.

Illinois REALTORS Best Illinois real estate school for accommodating different learning styles Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview One of Illinois’ largest trade associations, Illinois REALTORS represents 50,000 members involved in nearly every aspect of real estate sales, purchase, exchange, or lease of residential or commercial property in Illinois. Unlike other real estate schools, Illinois REALTORS is also the only advocate for private property rights at the state capitol in Springfield, Illinois, and in communities across the state. Illinois REALTORS brings this background in advocacy, education, and ethics for real estate practitioners to the courses it offers students. See Illinois REALTORS’s site for a complete list of online courses, webinars, and live classes. Course Options Online

Webinars

Live classes See Details Pricing Illinois REALTORS’ offers 60-hour broker prelicensing education and 15-hour broker prelicensing Applied Real Estate Principles’ education. Packages listed as 75-hours include both required courses. See Illinois REALTORS’s site for a complete list of online courses, webinars, and live classes. Prices Starting at Prelicensing $129 Exam Prep $59 Post-licensing CE $29.95 Prelicensing Pricing Prices Package Features D2L 75-Hr Broker Online Hybrid Package $619 Includes 60-hr Prelicensing class + 15-hr Interactive webinar class. Participants choose from designated class dates. Instructor-paced outline for home study + LIVE time with instructor. Add on textbook or searchable eBook D2L 75-Hr Broker Online Package $544 Interact with live chat & quizzes. Includes 60-hr Prelicensing class + 15-hr Interactive webinar class. Participants choose webinar dates when Modules 1-7 of the 60-hour course are completed. Add on textbook or searchable eBook Leap Learning 75-Hr Broker Online Package $475 Self-guided. Includes 60-Hr Broker Prelicensing topics, providing exam prep & practical business knowledge. Covers license law, real property, agency, state & federal laws, advertising, valuation, finance, real estate calculations, contracts & more + 15-hr Applied Real Estate Principles, an interactive course Leap Learning 60-hr Online Topics Package $419 60 of required 75 hrs. Self-paced. Covers license law, real property, agency, state & federal laws, advertising, valuation, finance, real estate calculations, contracts, title transfer & property management D2L 60-Hr Broker Online Package $385 Self-guided with online reading, videos & quizzes. Covers real estate math, concepts, brokerage, real property, contracts, appraisal, updated TILA/RESPA information & more. Add on textbook or searchable eBook

Pros + Cons Pros: A variety of course platforms to accommodate various learning styles and schedules Ability to retake all quizzes to achieve 80% or better with D2L prelicensing packages Cons: Textbook or searchable eBook is not included in the D2L prelicensing price and is non-refundable

Features Course Formats: Choose from online, webinars, and live classes. Course Access: Leap Learning’s prelicensing courses expire 180 days from purchase, while its CE courses expire 120 days from purchase D2L’s Prelicensing and CE Courses expire 180 days from purchase. Refund Policies: With Leap Learning courses, there are no refunds after 30 days, and/or if credit has been issued. With D2L courses, there are no refunds for no shows, after 90 days, and/or if credit has been issued. Student Support & Engagement: Support varies based on the course provider and format you purchase. Education Scholarships: Scholarships, grants, and tuition reimbursement opportunities are available for new students and professionals continuing their real estate education. Illinois REALTORS’ students use two primary sources of financial aid: REEF Scholarships and GI Bill® education benefit. GI Bill® benefits may be applied to Illinois REALTORS prelicensing classroom courses (classroom training only).

Kaplan Best Illinois real estate school for instructor support Overall Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Kaplan Real Estate Education works with thousands of students each year, equipping them with the education and tools to begin and advance their Illinois real estate career. Students appreciate the school’s high-quality prelicensing, exam prep, and continuing education courses, along with the expert instructors who lead them. The school offers different Illinois prelicensing packages at various price points, ensuring that you receive a unique learning experience at a price you can afford. With full access to the class instructor, Kaplan’s online prelicensing courses also enable you to complete your salesperson required education when and where it is most convenient for you. Course Options Online video

Hybrid package See Details Pricing Kaplan’s prelicensing courses meet Illinois’ 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Post-licensing courses meet Illinois’ 45-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required every 2 years. Prices Starting at Prelicensing $119 Exam Prep $99 Post-licensing CE $299 Prelicensing Pricing Prices Package Features Career Launcher Hybrid Package $689 Required 75 hrs of IL coursework. 60 hrs of Broker Licensing course + 15-hr managing broker hybrid package with home study & online video training. Includes IL-Only Exam Prep Solution course (online w/ workbook PDF), National Exam Prep Online video course, IL Drill & Practice QBanks & Career Mentor Connect live weekly webinar Career Launcher Online Package $689 Required 75 hrs of IL coursework. 60 hrs of Broker Licensing course + 15-hr managing broker interactive prelicensing online video package. Includes IL-Only Exam Prep Solution course (online w/ workbook PDF), National Exam Prep Online video course, IL Drill & Practice QBanks & Career Mentor Connect live weekly webinar Broker Licensing w/ Exam Prep Hybrid Package $489 Required 75 hrs of IL coursework.

60 hrs of Broker Licensing course (online video & home study) + 15-hr managing broker interactive prelicensing online video course. Includes IL-Only Exam Prep Solution course (online w/ workbook PDF), National Exam Prep Online video course, IL Drill & Practice QBanks Broker Licensing w/ Exam Prep Online Package 7 $489 Required 75 hrs of IL coursework. 60 hrs of Broker Licensing course + 15-hr managing broker interactive prelicensing online video package. Includes IL-Only Exam Prep Solution course (online w/ workbook PDF), National Exam Prep Online video course & IL Drill & Practice QBanks. Interactive Study Group, Career Mentor Connect & Community Forum Broker Licensing w/ Exam Prep Online Package 5 $429 Required 75 hrs of IL coursework. 60 hrs of Broker Licensing course + 15-hr managing broker interactive prelicensing online video package. Includes IL-Only Exam Prep Solution course (online w/ workbook PDF), National Exam Prep Online video course & IL Drill & Practice QBanks

Pros + Cons Pros: Video courses feature expert instructors complemented by text-based content to help reinforce concepts Choose between a prelicensing online video package or a prelicensing hybrid package with home study + online video training methods Stop and start video courses as needed without losing your place Cons: Zoom is required for live online classes

Features Course Formats: Choose either an online video package or a hybrid package, with home study and online video training methods. Course Access: Prelicensing students have six months to complete their course from the date of purchase. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: Kaplan offers a full tuition refund within 30 days of purchase, but only if the course or class has not been completed. Student Support & Engagement: Real estate experts are available to answer any questions via email. General support is also available via live chat. Exam Prep: To strengthen your knowledge and tailor your exam prep specifically to your area of strength and weakness, Kaplan’s Exam Prep QBank test engine features online question banks to test your knowledge on state and national tested topics.

Net Real Estate School Most affordable Illinois real estate school Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview According to Net Real Estate School, it offers the lowest priced state-approved education in Illinois. Founded in 2004, the school is intentionally smaller than other education providers so that it can provide each student with individual attention. Being smaller also means that Net can keep overhead lower for students. What really makes Net Real Estate School shine is its pricing policies and payment plans. A member of the Association of Illinois Real Estate Educators, Net reports a 98% pass rate, with over 2,300 students who have successfully completed one of its courses. Course Options Live classes

Online/distance learning webinars See Details Pricing Net Real Estate School offers 75-hour broker prelicensing packages which include the required 60-hour broker prelicensing education and 15-hour broker Applied Real Estate Principles. Prices Starting at Prelicensing $99 Managing Broker Prelicensing $599 Post-licensing CE $65 Prelicensing Pricing Prices Package Features Managing Broker $599 45-hr package covers Managing broker prelicensing topics w/ assigned reading & instructor review weekly + 15-hr Live portion, available In person or via Livestreaming webinar. Q&A available w/ live streaming webinar 75-Hr Live Broker Class $559 Classes on designated dates / times. Includes 60-hr home study/class combo featuring assigned reading & instructor review with exam prep + 15-Hr online, self-paced review in an interactive workbook format. Live Streaming Webinar: $499. In Person: $559 75-Hr Online Broker Self-Paced Class $379 Includes 60-hr home study/webinar with textbook, study handouts, practice exam, over 20 recorded online webinar videos & school final exam + 15-Hr online course with interactive quizzes. Access at any time 15-Hr Online Course $159 Self paced with interactive exercises, quizzes & case studies 15-Hr Live Course $99 15 of required 75 hrs. Class meets at designated dates & times

Pros + Cons Pros: Family-owned, small school means individualized attention for students Three attempts to pass the school exam No bells and whistles makes classes more affordable Cons: Students who want a more robust course experience will not appreciate the barebones offerings 60-hour course no longer offered separately

Features Course Formats: Choose between live classes and online/distance learning webinars. Course Access: Prelicensing Live course registration is valid for six months for each course. Refund Policy: There are no refunds for the Prelicensing Live course. Student Support: Full instructor support with tutoring is available via Zoom and included at no additional charge with the Prelicensing 75-Hour Online Broker Self-Paced class. For the Prelicensing 45-Hour Managing Broker package, the instructor is available five days per week to answer any questions. Final Exam: While the 75-Hour Online Broker Self-Paced class includes a school final exam, there are no final exams required to take or pass a CE course.

PrepAgent Best Illinois real estate school for confidence on exam day Overall Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Dedicated to keeping up-to-date with the content on the Illinois real estate licensing exam, PrepAgent offers course material that has been designed to mirror what students need to know in order to pass the licensing exam. Students use PrepAgent to supplement their prelicensing course, buy what really makes the school stand out Exam Prep’s thousands of national and state-specific questions from the state exams, complete with clear explanations. There are also live online webinars featuring PrepAgent’s industry experts, who cover different exam topics, vocabulary, and frequently asked questions. Course Options Live, online webinars See Details Pricing Prices Starting at Exam Prep $59 Crash Course $69 Private Tutoring $75 Exam Prep Pricing Prices Package Features Salesperson 3 Month Package $99 All Week features for 3 months Salesperson 1 Month Package $79 All Week features for 1 mont Salesperson 1 Week Package $59 National and State-specific questions, online interactive flashcards, interactive vocabulary worksheet, Exam Prep eBook, hundreds of hrs of recorded webinars, 75+ Real Estate Exam Prep videos, hours of audio lessons & Live Online webinars weekly Real Estate Crash Course $69 Interactive cram-style study session via Zoom, on specific days /times. Features a live review of frequent real estate exam topics and questions, preparation for pre-license exam’s state and national portion with experienced tutors, review of common real estate math problems and formulas & study tips and test-taking strategies. Scheduled throughout the year

Pros + Cons Pros: Designed for various learning styles, including visual and audible Interactive and user-friendly features Webinars are live, online, and available 5 times weekly Cons: No pre-licensing or CE courses offered

Features Course Format: Live, online webinars. Course Access: One week to three months, depending on the package purchased. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: PrepAgent offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee if you are not satisfied with a product. School must be contacted within 120 days of your purchase for a refund. Student Support: Support is available by phone Monday through Friday, 9am to 3pm CT. Outside of normal business hours, email or text your questions to PrepAgent. Exam Prep: PrepAgent’s Exam Prep Ebook includes over 100 pages that review key concepts of the real estate exam. For visual learners, there are more than 75 real estate Exam Prep videos. These engaging, animated videos can help you master the core New Jersey real estate concepts.

Real Estate Institute Best Illinois school for student support Overall Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Website Overview Founded in 1992, Real Estate Institute has over 30 years of experience providing high-quality real estate education to more than 175,000 alumni nationwide. The school is popular for its Flex programs, enabling students to attend and earn credit when it’s convenient for them. Rather than deliver a huge catalog of courses, Real Estate Institute focuses on simply packaged programs full of valuable content and seamless processes. All courses offer start-to-finish support from teams that include expert instructors, customer service representatives, class and webinar support, course developers, success specialists, and a student service team. Course Options Online

Class/webinar See Details Pricing Real Estate Institute’s prelicensing courses meet Illinois’ 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Post-licensing courses meet Illinois’ 45-hour post-licensing continuing education, which is required every two years. Prices Starting at Prelicensing $599 Exam Prep $49 Post-licensing CE $299 Prelicensing Pricing Prices Package Features Directed-Track Live Class or Webinar, Broker Program $699 Required 75 hrs of coursework. 3, 5, 6, or 8 week program options. Option to attend via classroom at multiple locations or online via live webinar. Morning, evening & weekend schedules available. Includes printed and online course materials & optional live Q & A webinar sessions with an instructor weekly Fast-Track Live Class, Broker Program $699 Required 75 hrs of coursework. 2-week program, choose to attend full-day classes or webinars in Chicago & suburban locations. Includes printed and online course materials & live Q & A webinar sessions with the instructor weekly Flex Path, Broker Prelicensing Program $599 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Self-paced.

Printed and online course materials. Includes interactive Applied Sessions offered on a unique, flex schedule & optional live Q & A webinar sessions with an instructor weekly Course 1 of 2: 60-Hr Broker Topics $499 Self-study, instructor-assisted course. 60 of required 75 hrs. Covers IDFPR mandated course topics. Includes an online textbook & coursework, audio Supplement for vocabulary review + Exam Prep Course 2 of 2: Broker Applied Real Estate Principles $250 6 weekly, instructor-led webinar sessions. 15 of required 75 hrs. Learn to apply content from 60-hr course, deal with buyers and sellers using the laws & rules that were studied + gain insight and practical awareness of application of the laws & rules

Pros + Cons Pros: Small but engaging course catalog make it easy to quickly achieve professional goals Start-to-finish course support from academic and administrative professionals Multiple class locations and adaptable learning options Cons: No exam prep or managing broker pre-licensing packages offered

Features Course Formats: Online or class/webinar. Course Access: All courses expire six months after the date of enrollment. In some cases, expired prelicensing course enrollments may be extended for a fee. Refund Policy: Course enrollments are non-refundable. Student Support: The Real Estate Institute team is available by live chat or phone to answer detailed licensing questions, provide technical support, offer one-on-one instructor support and even encouragement to students who are about to take their licensing exams. Final Exam: The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation requires students who take the new 45-hour post-licensing program to pass a final exam for each 15-hour course.

Methodology: How we chose the best real estate schools in Illinois

We’ve done extensive research for you to find the best real estate schools in Illinois to consider for your prelicensing education. We evaluated each school based on:

Course formats and access

Quality and affordability

Return policies and pass guarantees

Instructor expertise and accessibility

Study aids, tools, and other course offerings

Student support

User reviews and pass rates

Finally, we considered any schools with unique features and career opportunities that can have lasting value to Illinois real estate agents.

Frequently asked questions

What are the requirements for taking the Illinois real estate salesperson exam? Complete your prelicensing education by taking an approved 75-hour course that includes 60 education hours and 15 interactive hours. Meet the education requirement by completing the course and passing the practice exam. Then, take and pass the course’s final exam with a minimum score of 75%. Obtain required documents before taking (and passing!) the Illinois Real Estate Broker Examination. Find a sponsoring brokerage. Apply for your Illinois Real Estate Broker License with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Start your exciting career in real estate!

Can I take the Illinois real estate exam online? No, you will need to take your Illinois Real Estate Licensing exam at an approved PSI testing site, in person.

How long is the Illinois licensing exam? The Illinois Real Estate Licensing exam consists of multiple choice questions and is based on the 75-hour prelicensing education. The exam is broken out into two sections: The state portion consists of 40 multiple choice questions. The national portion of the exam consists of 100 multiple choice questions. You will be given 3.5 hours to complete the entire Illinois real esate licensing exam.

How much does real estate school in Illinois cost? The cost of real estate school in Illinois will depend upon which courses you choose and whether you select add-on products, such as exam prep packages. In addition to start-up expenses, there are ongoing costs associated with practicing real estate in Illinois. Here’s what to budget for: prelicensing exam coursework = $99 to $599 license application fee = $125 examination fee = $58 post-licensing CE coursework = $29.95 to $299 Estimated total = Between $311 to $1081

What is the average salary of an Illinois real estate agent? According to Glassdoor.com, the estimated average salary for an Illinois Realtor is $92,670 annually. This value represents the median. Additional pay is estimated to be $67,912 per year and may include cash bonus, commission, tips, and profit sharing.

The full picture: Best real estate schools in Illinois

Starting a new career in real estate can be exciting. Knowing more about Illinois real estate school programs and offerings means you’re well positioned to pick the best option for your needs and ambitions!



At HousingWire, we want to help you kickstart your real estate career and succeed down the road. From tips on choosing the right school for your real estate licensing education to passing the state real estate licensing exam and succeeding as an Illinois real estate agent, we’ve got your back.

Helpful links for Illinois real estate schools

As a prospective real estate agent, here are some helpful links and websites. Remember that in Illinois, a broker license is renewed in even-numbered years and education requirements are based upon your original license date.