As a real estate agent, you may think clients should care more about their next home than your life story. And while that may be true, well-crafted real estate agent bios can build trust and credibility and serve as a powerful tool in an agent’s marketing arsenal — giving prospective clients. After all, prospective clients are trusting you with one of their biggest financial decisions.

A national research study conducted by Brand Builders Group found that some 74% of all Americans and 85% of millennials aged 35 to 44 say they are more likely to trust someone who has an established personal brand. Writing an expert real estate agent bio is the first step in creating that trust and credibility.

While there’s no exact formula, every well-written bio includes a few key features, which we dive into below. Follow these tips to differentiate yourself from the pack and enhance your professional brand.

In this article

Why your real estate agent bio matters

Your real estate bio is how you shape the narrative about your services and brand. It is often the first point of contact between you and potential clients, or it’s how clients confirm if you’re the right fit after you’ve been referred to them. A good real estate agent bio offers relatable glimpses into your personality while sharing relevant accolades, achievements and expertise.

Practically speaking, your future clients will be skimming for information that reveals your knowledge about their neighborhood or zip code, and whether you’ve worked with the type of property they are buying or selling. They’ll want to know you have what it takes to close the type of deal they are looking for, and that you can help them reach their financial goals.

But on a more basic level, people like to connect human-to-human. So let your personality shine. Showcase the best and most authentic parts of yourself by sharing a few selective personal details.

How to write a real estate agent bio

Writing a real estate agent bio is all about finding the balance between capturing the client’s attention, sharing your genuine personality and showcasing your expertise. Most readers scroll through bios quickly, so you want to include some eye-catching buzzwords.

To help you get started, here’s a list of everything you should include in a real estate agent’s bio, plus some buzzy keywords to help you phrase your message in a memorable way.

What to include in your real estate agent bio

Professional experience

It sounds obvious, but too many real estate agents forget to share their expertise. It’s okay to be a little braggadocious! Start strong by describing your professional background. Lead with your most eye-catching (and even most obvious) resume milestones, such as:

How many years you’ve been in the business

How many clients you’ve served

What kind of sales or purchases you’ve help clients achieve

What types of homes or client you specialize in

What your total sales volume is

See it in action

Check out this bio from Tate Kelly of Coldwell Banker Warburg:

Tate Kelly is a riddle of valuable contradictions. To begin with, his reputation for excellence is ironclad: over a decade of experience as a real estate broker and over $300,000,000 in total sales. In 2024, Tate received Coldwell Banker’s International President’s Premier Award representing the company’s top 1% of all sales professionals. In 2023, Tate was recognized by RealTrends as one of the Best Real Estate Professionals in the United States. Representing the top 1.5% of more than 1.6 Million licensed Real Estate Agents/Brokers nationwide.



Tate is a native New Yorker who grew up on the Upper East Side. Tate knows the city, understands luxury, and loves historical architecture. At the same time, he is approachable, adaptable, unassuming, and self-aware. Tate’s track record working in luxury sales serves as the real estate version of the ‘Good Housekeeping Seal’ of approval. Both buyers and sellers value the combined benefits of his individual talents along with membership in one of the most respected real estate firms in New York City. But what really distinguishes Tate cannot be taught or listed neatly on a resume—it is his instinctive ability to relate to clients that has been an integral part of his career since the beginning.

When asked how a real estate agent should pick which professional accomplishment to focus on, Kelly told HousingWire he takes a holistic approach, starting with a few striking details. He explains:

Choose the accomplishment you’re most proud of, or the accomplishment that speaks to what area of real estate you want to focus on or are best at. I also think that focusing on your career as a whole is important, as that encompasses everything you’ve achieved in the business. It is very hard to choose a specific one for me because each deal is different and important. That is why I wanted to let the reader know my total sales volume and years in the business right at the start…after a unique or eye-catching opening line (I learned that from my 11th grade English teacher!). Tate Kelly Licensed Assoc. Real Estate Broker

Buzzwords to use Try these buzzwords and phrases to describe your professional experience: “Jane Doe has 27 years of experience serving Nevada homebuyers.”

“Jane Doe is an industry-leading Realtor with a talent for selling unique properties.”

“Jane Doe specializes in luxury markets.”

“Jane Doe is a reputable agent known for facilitating profitable transactions.”

Accreditations and designations

Highlight your professional credentials and any special designations you’ve earned. These not only bolster your professional image but also reassure clients of your credibility in the field.

See it in action

Check out this bio from Janet Boyden of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

Janet has worked in the real estate market since 1999, expanding her footprint from Georgia to South Carolina down to Florida. Prior to joining Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, she began working at Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty from Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, where she was named to the Atlanta Board of REALTORS® Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club for five consecutive years. With extensive experience in new construction home sales, Janet is certified in luxury home sales and specializes in relocation and new construction builder sales. Growing up in Savannah, Georgia, as the daughter of a builder and developer, she learned the processes involved in new home construction from her dad. Real estate was a natural fit and Janet has represented several custom homebuilders. Janet is a member of the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee and has received various designations, including Accredited Buyer Representative, Accredited Seller Representative, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, Certified Relocation Professional, Graduate, REALTOR® Institute and Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia. Janet and Robert Sherman brought their skill sets together in 2018 and formed a team to offer exceptional service to the Sarasota lifestyle. They have been recognized by RealTrends among America’s Top 1,000 agents for two years in a row and ranked in the top 25 three years running. Janet is now branching out in a new direction, mentoring newer agents and adding to her personal real estate team to expand their services and benefit her customers.

Interestingly, when HousingWire asked Boyden to share her number-one tip for how to write a real estate agent bio, she said adding personal touches gives her a better competitive advantage:

“Yes, keep your bio professional but make it personal too,” she told HousingWire. She explains why:

People like to connect with someone they have something in common with. Once, a lady from West of Trail (an area in Sarasota) contacted me a couple of years ago. She read my bio and loved that I was on the board for the Humane Society of Sarasota and I taught yoga. She was big into animal rescue and also loved yoga. She hired me and her sale resulted in over $2 million dollars. This year, I received a call from an owner in Parrish, FL where I never had sold before. He said they had a five-acre estate and knew they wanted a Sotheby’s agent, so he started reading agent bios. Mine resonated with him and his wife, as they had recently added two French Bulldogs to their family and I too have two Frenchies. I told him we were a match made in heaven! His sale resulted in just under $2 million. Janet Boyden Global Real Estate Advisor

The takeaway here? Lead with your professional credentials, but sprinkle personal tidbits about the things that make you happy. Chances are, they will make your clients happy, too!

Buzzwords to use Try these buzzwords and phrases to reference your accreditations and designations: “Jane Doe is a member of the REALTOR® Association of Pittsburgh.”

“In 2018, Jane Doe became a LEED Accredited Professional.”

“Jane Doe was recognized by the Orange County Board of Realtors as a top performer.”

Values

Your core values will resonate with clients looking for an agent they can relate to and trust. Articulate these values clearly, using phrases that reflect your commitment to principles like integrity, client satisfaction, community and professionalism (or whatever feels authentic to you!).

See it in action

Check out this bio from Carrie Nicholson at Hawai‘i Life.

For twenty years, Carrie has been a top-producing real estate professional dedicated to the luxury real estate market on the Big Island of Hawai‘i. She serves her clients and her community as a Broker-in-Charge at Hawai‘i Life Real Estate Brokers and a Director of Hawai‘i Life One – Big Island, the company’s concierge suite of services, as well as a curated collection of Hawai‘i’s most exceptional properties and locations. Carrie’s unparalleled knowledge of Big Island luxury properties and international business relations has resulted in over a billion dollars in residential and land sales across her career. Carrie began her real estate career at Clark Realty and quickly became a top producer, and through hard work and focused determination, she has led her field in the Top Broker rankings since then. As Principal Broker of Kukio Properties, she led the development’s sales team, representing discerning buyers and sellers who value excellence, knowledge, and personalized results. She has been recognized multiple times as one of the Top real estate agent in Hawai‘i by Hawai‘i Business magazine. Born and raised in Hawai‘i, Carrie is a Coast Guard-certified submarine co-pilot, rescue scuba diver, and free diver. Her passion for the ocean led her home to the deep blue enveloping the Big Island of Hawai‘i, where she worked extensively with National Geographic on underwater documentary films and photography. Carrie has lived and trained internationally in more than a dozen countries and from coast to coast. Her love of nature has given her a deep appreciation for Hawai‘i’s sense of place – perhaps the most invaluable attribute of the island’s luxury real estate.

Carrie has experienced first-hand the growth and transformation of the Big Island of Hawai‘i. Using her in-depth understanding, knowledge, and training, she helps clients make highly informed decisions about the community and helps them choose a home that synergistically meets their needs, dreams, and lifestyles. She has an innate understanding of her clients and generously extends the resources necessary to facilitate the realization of their dreams in real estate holdings.

Here, Nicholson promises excellence, knowledge and personalized results for discerning buyers and sellers. She underscores her expertise and global experience.



Nicholson also shares her passion for the ocean, her love of nature, and her appreciation for Hawaii’s sense of place. In a market where luxury residential home sales are so closely tied with the lifestyle buyers are looking for, Carrie’s deep commitment to the values of Hawaii resonates with her clients.

Buzzwords to use Try these buzzwords and phrases to express your values: “Dedicated to excellence in service”

“Committed to the community”

“Integrity and honesty at every step”

“Client-centric approach and tailored real estate solutions”

“Family-centered relocation assistance”

“Unwavering commitment to clients”

“Passionate about delivering exceptional client experiences”

“A trusted advisor ensuring a smooth, stress-free real estate experience”

“Highest integrity in real estate practices”

“Driven by a passion for client well-being”

Connection to community

As in the example above, a local connection can be your biggest asset in winning over the hearts of clients who also have unique ties to your area. Mention your roots, your connection to the surrounding community, your understanding of the local market and any involvement in local activities or organizations.

See it in action

Check out this bio from Amanda Dukehart of Compass.



As a native Baltimorean, I have a strong connection to this community and all that it has to offer. After high school, I studied at Parsons in NYC and completed my studies at the Art Institute of Miami. With a background in design and business, many of my clients come to me because they want an agent that understands their needs and won’t “sell” them on just any home. When it comes time to list your home, I know what it takes to set your home apart and get it sold for top dollar. Specializing in mid-century, historic and unique properties alike; It’s not just a home, it’s an extension of who you are and should support your ideal lifestyle. When working with me, you will feel confident that I am focused on your wants and needs above all else. I am a member of the National Association of Realtors, and the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors.

Here, Dukehart leads with her native Baltimore roots, noting that she returned to her hometown after studying design and business in two leading art cities. This detail reinforces her commitment to her community, while adding to her credibility as someone who specializes in mid-century, historic and unique properties. Art and design enthusiasts will likely love her connection to Parsons School of Design and the Art Institute of Miami, but tried-and-true Marylanders will appreciate the fact that she came home.

Buzzwords to use Try impressive buzzwords and phrases to highlight your connection to your community: “Deeply rooted in the Dallas area”

“A proud resident of the Tri-State area”

“Actively involved in local development”

“Your local neighborhood expert”

“Nurturing strong relationships in the Bay Area”

“Born and raised in the Milwaukee region”

Testimonials

A powerful way to add credibility and humanize your bio is through testimonials. These are endorsements from past clients that speak to your signature style, skill and effectiveness as an agent. Think of them as social proof, reassuring prospects that you have a good track record and teeing them up to get in line for their turn at experiencing your fine service.

See it in action

Check out these testimonials on the bio page for Amanda Dukehart of Compass.

“I don’t think there’s a real estate agent out there better than Amanda. She guided us every step of the way and bent over backwards to get us the home we wanted in this crazy market. She worked tirelessly for us and is a true credit to her profession. On top of her exceptional work ethic, she has a great eye for style and aesthetics. You won’t regret choosing her for your agent.” -Scott (via google business) “Amanda was incredibly attentive to our needs, she made the process of selling our home as painless as possible, and I wouldn’t hesitate to utilize her services for any future real estate purchase or sale.” -Ryan (via google business) “Throughout the entire home-buying process, Amanda was attentive, responsive, and knowledgeable. She stuck to our price range, and managed to get a feel for what we might like in a home very quickly. We couldn’t be happier with the house we ended up purchasing, and Amanda guided us through getting our offer accepted in spite of a highly-competitive market. Through every step, from finding a title agent to getting a mortgage worked out, she explained what needed to be done in clear and concise terms, and maintained professional transparency. On top of everything, she was responsive and easy-to-reach via text, phone, or email when we had questions. Amanda took so much stress out of our first home purchase, and for that I can’t recommend her highly enough.” – Carleen (via google business)

Once again, Dukehart nails it with these testimonials. Notice how specific they are?

Buzzwords to use Let your happy clients do the talking. Gather their feedback through online forms or Google Business and select the best ones to put on your website. Choose ones that are specific and relatable, such as when you helped someone sell their home in a challenging market or found a unique home in a competitive ZIP code.

Pro tip: Strategically place your testimonials throughout your website, putting them in your bio where they make sense. For example, once you introduce your experience and skills, back up your claims with a real-world testimonials. Keep them brief and to the point, but don’t be afraid to let your satisfied clients gush.

Related Articles

Career stats

Include impressive career statistics like the number of homes sold, total sales volume or any record-breaking sales. These figures effectively quantify your success and add meaningful credibility on top of the feel-good warm fuzzies.

See it in action

Check out this bio from Monica Carr of Monica Carr Group.

Monica Carr and her skilled team are passionate about catering to the needs of each client, and their proven track record speaks for itself. For nearly 20 years, Monica has helped families in Orange County buy, sell, or lease, with total sales nearing $1 Billion. The Monica Carr Group is committed to streamlining the buying and selling process to deliver a 5-Star Experience to every customer, every time. Praised by clients and colleagues alike, Monica and her team are highly respected for their expert negotiation skills and market trend insights. Their sellers have access to gifted home stagers, professional photographers, videographers, home repair technicians, negotiated escrow rates, an extended database of buyers, and intuitive pricing strategies that deliver impressive results every time!



Monica has been in the top 1% of Realtors in Orange County year over year since she was licensed in 2003. She is honored to work side by side with her team who are recognized as top performers in Orange County.

Not only does Carr list her 20 years’ experience and sales totaling $1 billion, but she mentions next that she is in the 1% of Orange County top performers.

Buzzwords to use Try these buzzwords and phrases to showcase your career stats: “Successfully closed over 600 property transactions”

“Consistently ranked in the top 5% of agents in the region”

“Close to $1 billion in total property sales”

“Awarded top realtor four consecutive years in a row”

“Average time on market for listings: less than 30 days”

“Expert in negotiating deals, averaging 96% of asking price”

“Leader in first-time homebuyer sales”

Awards, accolades and press mentions

Mention any public recognition you’ve received, such as awards from local organizations, shoutouts in magazines or newspapers, notable prizes and rankings in industry publications. These accolades serve as testament to your excellence and commitment.

See it in action

Check out this bio from Erin Sykes of Nest Seekers International. Here, Sykes knocks it out of the park with an impressive list of media outlets for which she has served as an expert source.

Erin Sykes’ perseverance and ability to anticipate trends are what have driven her success. Erin strives to help clients reach their unique goals with discreet, individualized attention and action-orientation. Specializing in helping clients year-round in Palm Beach, The Hamptons, New York City, and the New Jersey coast, Erin utilizes her combined background in finance and construction to take an analytical and qualitative approach to amplifying clients’ return on investment. With a background in commercial and luxury residential construction at her family’s 120+ year-old firm and certification as a LEED AP – New Construction, Erin understands how to optimize new development and intricate renovation using sustainable materials and methodology. As Chief Economist for Nest Seekers International, Erin is responsible for developing and translating real estate trend data into consumer and industry insights. She reports on monthly housing starts, new developments, rate changes and general industry trends for all major news outlets. Erin is often interviewed by Fox Business News, CNBC, TODAY, CNN, NBC Nightly News, The Real Deal, Bloomberg, Mansion Global, Forbes, TechCrunch, and Inc. She holds a MBA from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor in Finance and International Business from Villanova University. Erin resides between Palm Beach, NYC and Longport, NJ. Follow Erin on Instagram and Twitter @SykesStyle .

Buzzwords to use Try these buzzwords and phrases to describe your accolades and accomplishments: “Recipient of the Top Agent Award for exceptional sales performance”

“Ranked among the top 10% of agents in the Bay Area by Compass”

“Named Realtor of the Year in 2021”

“Recognized by REAL Trends as a top 500 agent”

Tips and considerations for writing the best bio

Choosing between first-person vs. third-person

When considering how to write a real estate agent bio, you may wonder whether to write in first person (as in, “I have 10 years of experience.”) or third person (“Sheila has 10 years of experience.”).

First person narrative offers a more personal touch, whereas third-person gives your real estate bio a more formal tone. Consider your audience, personal style and the vibe you want your professional brand to communicate. Generally speaking, third-person is more professional.

Where to share your bio

Throughout your career, you may receive requests to share your real estate bio with journalists, public relations professionals, hiring managers, panel coordinators, conference organizers and more. On top of that, you’ll want to share your bio on your own website and social media channels, plus on any type of digital or physical flier, brochure, poster, sign or pamphlet for any events in which you participate.

So how do you write a real estate agent bio for every circumstance? It all comes down to customization. Keep most of the information the same, but change the tone and move up important details you know will speak most to every audience’s pain points. Create a short bio and a longer bio to share depending on how much space you get.

A first-time homebuyer class, for instance, should present a welcoming environment. Your bio should communicate that you are knowledgeable enough to help navigate your clients’ journey with confidence, but accessible enough to attract newbies. Perhaps you add a line about how many first-time homebuyers you’ve helped in the past.

Meanwhile, bios written for highly exclusive luxury clients should communicate confidence in handling large deals in high-profile areas, noting details like total sales volume and which neighborhoods or what types of homes you specialize in.

Using our real estate agent bio template

Templates can be a great starting point, especially for new agents. Following a structured format that you can personalize makes it easier to cover everything.

In general, your bio should follow a similar logic as we’ve outlined above. Be sure to speak directly to the needs of your customer, highlighting specifically how you can help them with their real estate needs.

Free template

[Your name] is, a [your town]-area real estate agent specializing in [your specialization]. Holding credentials such as [list key accreditations and designations], [your name] is a [phrase that highlights your approach, e.g. trusted advisor, community advocate, etc.]. Having accomplished [mention a notable career stat, e.g. selling over 300 homes and a $100 million sales volume] and receiving accolades like [name recognitions], [your name]’s expertise is recognized across the industry. He/she/they is/are dedicated to [list a value, e.g. helping families find their dream homes, transforming market challenges into opportunities], [he/she/they] consistently delivers results that exceed client expectations. [List client testimonials here]. Deeply embedded in the [community name] community, [your name]’s approach to real estate is driven by [his/her/their] commitment to [list another core value, e.g. integrity, personalized service, community development]. [His/Her/Their] understanding of the local market dynamics, combined with [his/her/their] involvement in community initiatives, empowers clients to make informed decisions, whether they are first-time buyers, seasoned investors, or looking to sell at the best value. Recognized in [press or media mentions], [your name] is ready to partner with buyers and sellers to bring [name what clients can expert, e.g. insightful guidance, seamless transactions, tailored strategies] to [name ideal target demographic, e.g. luxury buyers, growing families].

Tools and resources

AI chatbots

For a techy approach to real estate agent bios, try loading your resume into ChatGPT and prompting it to write a bio for you. Command ChatGPT to “write for a ____________ audience who is preparing to _______.” Giving the chatbot a description of your ideal demographic will help it tailor the information listed in your resume to speak to the exact moment of your prospective client’s journey. As with the template we provided above, you can customize your AI-generated bio to sound more personable and natural to you.

Freelancer platforms

Don’t be afraid to check out the services available on platforms like Fiverr and Upwork. Put out a bid to find a professional freelance ghostwriter who can help you write your real estate agent bio. Once you’re ready to publish it on your website homepage, check out our list of the best real estate website builders.

Related Articles