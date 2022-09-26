HW Media
ClosingHousingWire Annual

Rachel Luna to speak at HW Annual Oct. 4

Follow @patriottitleco on social to see the ins and outs of Luna’s business

Technology and title have been closely intertwined as of late, as the title space looks at ways to not only integrate adoption but also look at where technology is actually beneficial in the process. Helping share her thoughts on this topic, we’re excited to have Rachel Luna, the “Title Queen” of Texas, as a panelist on “The Future of Title” panel at HW Annual on Oct. 4.  

During the session, Luna, along with the other panelists, will discuss the hurdles the industry is facing when it comes to adoption, the impact of title regulation varying state by state, the role that consumer education plays and so much more.

Luna owns Patriot Title Co and demonstrates the company’s day-to-day operations on social media, along with tips and tricks for homebuyers and sellers to make the process easier. Her social media presence, @patriottitleco, has thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok. The company has also been voted “Best Title Company in Houston” in 2019 and 2020.

Recently, Luna sat down with HousingWire for a Q&A on her life and business. That article can be found online, here, or in the Oct/Nov issue of HousingWire Magazine. Up-and-coming title professionals can learn a lot about perseverance and business savvy from Luna. She is an expert in real estate escrow and has been working in the business for 20 years. 

At “The Future of Title” panel at HW Annual, Luna along with several other title professionals like Qualia’s Heather Siegel, Williston Financial Group’s Pat Stone and South Oak and Title’s Marcus Hunt will open attendee’s eyes to the world of title and what the future has in store. 

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. As a reminder, HW+ members get exclusive pricing and receive 50% off the ticket price. Go here to register if you’re an HW+ member or to sign-up for HW+ to get access to that pricing.

