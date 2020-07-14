Quicken and NAR ask HUD to withdraw proposed amendments to Fair Housing Act

In recent days, both Quicken Loans, the nation’s largest lender, and The National Association of Realtors, the nations’ largest trade organization, have called on the Department of Housing and Urban Development to withdraw its proposed rule to amend the HUD interpretation of the Fair Housing Act’s disparate impact standard.

Bill Emerson, vice chairman of Quicken Loans, expressed his company’s concern about the impact of the proposed rule changes during the pandemic in a letter sent to HUD Deputy Secretary Brian Montgomery on Friday.

“We recognize that the proposed changes are intended to clarify the use of disparate impact in housing discrimination cases. We agree that unclear rules in the housing and mortgage markets can, and often do, constrain lending and investment in the space, harming those the rules are intended to help.

“However, legitimate concerns have been raised about how the proposed rule proposed would make it difficult to address some of the more challenging systemic issues of discrimination that the Fair Housing Act should be used to address,” the letter continues.

“We are living in a pivotal moment of American history, with much of the nation looking more deeply at the systemic effects of discrimination throughout our society and economy. In the spirit of that moment, policymakers and industry participants alike should look beyond the surface forms of discrimination to those that lie beneath, because the effects are often no less destructive,” the letter states.

“We believe that HUD should continue to focus on the deeper forms of discrimination, and has an opportunity to work together with lenders, consumer advocates, and civil rights experts to find a common ground proposal on disparate impact that is fair, clear, and remains a strong and effective tool for our nation in combatting all forms of housing discrimination.”

In its letter released on Monday, NAR said that HUD’s revisions place too heavy a burden on the ability of parties to bring legitimate initial disparate impact claims. NAR President Vince Malta went on to say there is broad consensus that “now is not the time to issue a regulation that could hinder further progress toward addressing ongoing systemic racism.”

Rather, he suggested this is a time to explore ways to work together “to eliminate unnecessary barriers to housing opportunity and advance policies that allow more Americans to fully participate in the American Dream.”

As such, NAR is “respectfully” asking that HUD withdraw its proposed rule to amend its interpretation of the Fair Housing Act’s disparate impact standard.

Last August, we reported that HUD had proposed making changes to the nation’s fair housing rules, a move that fair housing advocates claimed was part of a Trump administration effort to “gut” federal protections against housing discrimination.

At its most basic, the updated guidelines revised the current loose, three-step threshold for Fair Housing violations and imposed a specific, five-step approach that would require regulators to prove intentional discrimination on the lender’s behalf.