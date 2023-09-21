QC Ally acquires due diligence solutions firm Inglet Blair

Loan quality and audit services company QC Ally on Thursday announced the acquisition of third-party due diligence solutions company Inglet Blair.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a statement on Thursday, QC Ally said the acquisition would allow the company to further its mission of helping financial services firms achieve “true enterprise quality” throughout the lifecycle of the loan, from origination to servicing and deeper into secondary markets.

“When we thought about joining forces with a due diligence company, Inglet Blair’s depth of expertise, which allows it to comply with regulatory, rating agency, and investor requirements, made the decision an easy one,” Jeffrey Flory, QC Ally’s new CEO, said in a statement.

Founded in 2003, Inglet Blair specializes in the analysis of residential mortgage loans and other forms of secured mortgage-related debt, leaning on ratings-agency approved insight.

“As we spoke with the QC Ally team, we knew we had found a company with like-minded values and a shared vision of providing technology-driven risk mitigation solutions to client partners at scale,” said Inglet Blair managing director and founder Craig Inglet.

Inglet has joined QC Ally as an equity partner.

“We see this collaboration as a true game-changer, providing the only one-stop shop with superlative quality covering all risk-related needs,” Flory said in a statement.

Earlier this year, QC Ally named Melissa Peregord as the company’s new chief growth officer. Its president and COO Donna Gibson was named a 2022 HousingWire Vanguard.