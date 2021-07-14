Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?
Your Borrowers Want Digital Closings – But Are Their Loans e-Eligible?

Join our upcoming webinar for a conversation reviewing the five factors of determining the digitization of closings and each loan.

Black Knight economist on the latest forbearance report
Black Knight economist on the latest forbearance report

In this episode, Andy Walden discusses Black Knight’s most recent forbearance report and how growth in the economy and the job market have contributed to more forbearance exits.

Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?
Is NAR ready to rumble with DOJ?

The DOJ and the NAR are preparing for battle. At stake are the practical rules agents must follow to do their job – and the essence of how they earn money.

How fine-tuning MSR valuations can help lenders improve decision-making
How fine-tuning MSR valuations can help lenders improve decision-making

As rates change and the market shifts to a more purchase-driven origination environment, lenders need to carefully monitor margins and profitability.

Real Estate

Purchases of second homes declined in June

Home prices in seasonal towns rose 28% year over year

For the first time in a year, the number of buyers who locked in mortgage rates to purchase a second home fell in June. Per a recent Redfin study, second home mortgages saw a year-over-year decrease of 11.1%. Home prices in seasonal towns, meanwhile, rose 28% year over year to $468,000 in June.

The dip in vacation home mortgages is the first such decline since April 2020, following more than a year of double- and triple-digit increases in mortgage-rate locks for second homes, according to Taylor Marr, Redfin lead economist.

Blame a national re-opening of workplaces for that, Marr said.

“Demand for second homes is dropping back down to earth as many employees return to the workplace this summer,” Marr said. “That return to the office, along with soaring prices and tighter lending standards for second homes, is shifting homebuyer demand in favor of primary residences. The allure of owning a vacation home outside the city still exists, but the big second-home boom we’ve seen over the last year is abating.”

Between February 2020 and February 2021, demand for vacation homes rose a staggering 84% — more than double the demand for a primary home. February 2021 marked the eighth consecutive month with at least 80% year-over-year increases, including a peak of 118% year-over-year in September 2020.

Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON

Join this webinar for an in-depth discussion of what hybrid and RON eClosings actually are, the challenges facing the industry, and the benefits to lenders and borrowers alike.

Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather added that the price-growth gap between seasonal and non-seasonal towns has narrowed since the height of the pandemic, with homes in non-seasonal towns up 26% year over year to $421,000.

“With workplaces making their remote work policies permanent and employees feeling more confident making long-term decisions, many Americans are moving full time to scenic vacation towns rather than purchasing second homes,” Fairweather said. “That’s one reason why demand for second homes is waning, while seasonal areas remain popular.”

Agents began reporting bidding wars for luxury and vacation homes as early as last summer. July 2020 showings in Summit County, Colorado, for example, were up 92% over 2019. Summit County includes popular tourist and vacation destinations Breckenridge and Keystone. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, became a popular summer destination as well, with 46% of homes listed above $1.5 million receiving multiple bids last summer.

A seasonal town is defined by Redfin as an area where more than 30% of housing is used for seasonal or recreational purposes, Fairweather said.

Seasonal town popularity continued into the third quarter of 2020, when some of the country’s popular vacation areas began reporting high year-over-year increases in population. Home sales in the Hamptons shot up 51% in the third quarter; contracts for homes in Palm Beach rose 62%; and skiing destinations like Aspen, Colorado, saw an uptick in children’s school enrollments.

But the exodus to vacation towns by affluent Americans shows how uneven some of the recovery has been, Marr said.

“It’s representative of the K-shaped economic recovery from the pandemic-driven recession,” Marr said. “Many well-off remote workers are able to follow their dreams and purchase second homes, but it has become even more difficult for many lower-income people to buy a primary residence as home values rise and the recession disproportionately impacts employees in the service sector.”

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_180340942 (1)
Forbearance exits are speeding up

Servicers’ forbearance portfolio volume dropped again, this time 11 basis points to 3.76% as of July 4, 2021, per the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Jul 12, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office on blue background. Copy space for text
Shareholder suit accuses Rocket of deceptive disclosures

A shareholder sued Rocket Mortgage, the Detroit-based mortgage behemoth, for allegedly making misleading disclosures to conceal adverse market conditions.

Jul 14, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please