As homebuyers flee to luxury mountain towns, local housing markets are heating up

During this time when people are hunkering down with their families in cramped homes, an expansive vacation property seems more ideal than ever, especially in mountain towns like Aspen, Colorado and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

After seeing significant drops in April and May, the luxury market has rebounded in places that are usually popular for second homes. But it’s not just single-family homes with more square footage getting the love – agents say they’re getting inquiries for condo rentals, too.

In an interview with HousingWire, Sara Roberts, vice president of marketing at Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate in Vail Valley, Colorado, said that overall, it’s this market’s busiest time of the year.

Like the rest of the country, open houses in Vail shut down in April and May, squeezing an already compressed buying season for the vacation area.