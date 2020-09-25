People movers: Sagent, Homespire Mortgage, Title Partners

Fintech company Sagent announced it hired veteran technology leader Uday Devalla as its new chief technology officer. Devalla brings a wealth of industry experience to his new position, leading engineering, digital transformation, information security, and regtech strategy in housing for more than two decades.

His background includes serving as a technology executive at Bank of America, where he helped build and run the industry’s first non-agency automated underwriting system and proprietary loan origination system, and most recently, he was chief information officer at Stearns Lending, where he led digital transformation in U.S. mortgage originations.

The addition of Devalla to Sagent’s team is one in a series of executive hires by CEO Dan Sogorka.

Homespire Mortgage named Scott Valletti vice president of Mortgage Servicing, bringing more than 20 years of loan servicing and compliance experience to the company.

In his new position, Valletti is charged with leading Homespire’s Loan Servicing Division, supporting efforts to establish the company’s sub-servicer relationships and positioning Homespire Mortgage for continued growth and expansion across the industry.

Title Partners has appointed Daniel Lorimer and Michael Haas as senior vice presidents of business development. Together, they bring over 70 years of experience to the company.

Lorimer is tasked with generating new transactions, providing responsive communication between clients and escrow teams, and maintaining existing accounts. Most recently, he served as a senior vice president at a national title company based in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Haas is responsible for regional business development and advising clients on local real estate practices and underwriting policies. Most recently, he served as a vice president of commercial services for a national title company.