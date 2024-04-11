Opinion: How real estate brokers can overcome the profitability problem

Navigating challenges in real estate brokerage requires a deep understanding of the industry. Recently, I had a conversation in which I put on my broker hat, discussed common hurdles faced by brokerages today, and explored potential solutions.

I believe that the primary hurdle confronting brokerages today lies in their profitability. Given the current trajectory, profitability remains an increasingly difficult problem to solve. However, the real estate industry is renowned for its resilience, and this problem presents an opportunity for innovation. While conventional models may not be the answer to this challenge, they will certainly pave the way for pioneering solutions within the brokerage realm.

I shared the need for innovative models that allow brokers to focus on their strengths while providing comprehensive support to all their agents. For many brokers, the ideal solution would be a platform that seamlessly integrates everything an individual agent needs: transaction management, marketing assistance, lead generation, and training. Such a platform would empower agents to have more time to build relationships and serve more clients, taking a lot of pressure off their brokers.

Another focal point of the conversation revolved around the importance of maintaining a positive mindset amidst these challenges. From my experience, mindset is imperative in overcoming obstacles and driving success. Instead of viewing change and adversity as setbacks, the key lies in embracing them as opportunities for growth. Surrounding oneself with positive influences, whether through supportive relationships or uplifting content consumption, plays a pivotal role in maintaining a resilient mindset.

Both mindset and innovation are of the utmost importance when it comes to overcoming the profitability hurdles brokerages face today. By embracing change, fostering a positive outlook, and exploring new operating models, brokerages can adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving real estate landscape.

Chris Heller is president of Movoto.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of HousingWire’s editorial department and its owners.

