The Real Brokerage, The Agency top list of RealTrends Verified movers by sides/volume

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, CENTURY 21 North East and Jason Mitchell Team rank high in top one-year movers

In real estate brokerage, growth is the name of the game and for 2024 (based on 2023 data), The Real Brokerage and The Agency are winning that game.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty also had a strong showing.

The 2023 housing market was a period of uncertainty with low inventory and industry challenges. For all of 2023, the Relitix Agent Movement Index, showed a marked decrease in agent movement.

Obviously, brokerages grow in a multitude of ways, with agent movement/recruiting being just one. Walkovers, merger and acquisitions are also speedy ways to grow. Franchising is another way.

Ultimately, multiple methods are employed. The Real Brokerage relied heavily on recruiting top teams and agents to its platform; while The Agency expanded quickly through franchises and strategic acquisitions over the past couple of years.

Here are the Top Movers by transaction sides and sales volume.

Get the full picture on RealTrends Verified real estate brokerage performance on RealTrends.com.

