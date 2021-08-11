Why Mobile Mortgage Technology isn’t Just for Millennial Homebuyers
Join this webinar for a discussion on why mobile technology is essential to modern consumer preferences, and why mobile capabilities are crucial to the overall success of a lender’s digital mortgage strategy.

Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan
The $3.5T social infrastructure framework includes down payment assistance, but little else to address housing challenges for low-income borrowers.

A look at Southern Kentucky’s real estate market
Today’s HousingWire Daily continues the miniseries Houses in Motion. During the episode, Blake talked with Kenny Cravens about the distinctive aspects of the Bowling Green housing market and the city’s struggles to get more inventory.

Biden administration prioritizes cybersecurity as fraud risks grow
According to FundingShield CEO Ike Suri, part of the issue is that introducing new technologies for automation and further digitization of the closing process can also create new opportunities for cybercriminals.

Opendoor ramps up but loses $144M

Company CEO Eric Wu says Opendoor had "outstanding" quarter and that iBuying will one day make up majority of home sales

“We think it’s mainstream,” Opendoor CEO Eric Wu said of his company’s instant homebuying platform. “All the homeowners crave what we’re offering.”

“Over the long haul,” Wu added, regarding iBuying. “We think it will be the majority of transactions.”

That could be the future, but in the present iBuying is about .5% of U.S. home sales, per a Redfin report in June. Also, in the present Opendoor continues to lose money but grow as a company.

The seven-year-old, San Francisco-based company reported Wednesday a $144 million net income loss for the second quarter of 2021, and $1.2 billion in revenue.

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

