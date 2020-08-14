NewRez looking to hire 750 positions in origination division

Mortgage lender NewRez is currently hiring for over 750 positions in its origination division. The company is seeking to fill positions in all four of its business channels – direct to consumer, JV/retail, wholesale and correspondent lending.

Current openings include sales roles in several markets, underwriters, and multiple operations positions. Recent growth has created the need for additional staff in many corporate areas as well such as information technology, business intelligence, marketing and many others.

Positions range from entry level to supervisory and managerial roles.

In mid-March the company converted 95% of employees to remote work as an adaptation for COVID-19, and remote work arrangements remain in effect for most positions at this time, with limited office re-openings planned for the fourth quarter of 2020 as conditions allow.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, we have quickly adapted our recruitment and onboarding processes to comprehensive virtual experiences,” says Liz Monahan, NewRez chief human resources officer. “Our team has rallied together in this new environment, with enhanced focus on employee communication, support and engagement. Internal surveys as well as productivity statistics indicate that we are rising to the occasion and are thriving.”

According to NewRez, one geographic area of particular focus will be Jacksonville, Florida – first remotely and then in a new office space – as the company expands its presence with a new core enterprise location. NewRez will soon be announcing more detailed plans for its Jacksonville expansion, slated to include over a 100 new employees.

NewRez offers several health and wellness benefits as well as 401(k) matching plans, paid holidays, and a community investment program that facilitates employee volunteerism and charitable support called NewRez NOW (Neighborhood Outreach Works). The company’s virtual training programs are continuing to operate in support of employee culture, continuing education, and internal advancement.

Select jobs are also eligible for signing bonuses up to $20,000

To learn more about the company, its open positions, and how you can join NewRez, click here.

