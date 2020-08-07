New York extends eviction moratorium again

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended the state’s eviction moratorium again, as many fear being kicked out of their homes after the federal eviction moratorium and unemployment benefits ended late last month.

In March, the State of New York Unified Court System put in place the first eviction moratorium, effective through June. In May, this was extended but expired on August 5. On Wednesday, it was extended through September 4.

Last week, the New York Department of Homes and Community Renewal extended the state’s rental relief program, allowing renters struggling financially due to COVID-19 to apply for assistance through August 6.

According to Eyewitness News ABC 7 in New York, Cuomo said there will be “no evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic” as he signed a 30-day extension of the eviction moratorium amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo also said he intends to extend the moratorium “until I say COVID is over.”

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also signed an emergency executive order on Wednesday, tweeting out that “NO New Yorker should lose their home because they lost their income. It’s a tough time for many families. The pandemic has hit this country HARD,” offering a resource for renters.

In June, protesters across New York called for eviction moratoriums to be extended, but the federal eviction moratorium and unemployment benefit expired in late July.

States like New York have taken action while the federal government debates what to do. The House of Representatives has proposed two different pieces of legislation that address unemployment and other benefits as COVID-19 spreads.

The HEROES Act contains $200 billion of additional funding to consumers, including assistance making mortgage and rent payments.

The HEALS Act doesn’t include an extension of eviction moratoriums and offers $3.2 billion for housing, which includes $2.2 billion for tenant-based rental assistance and $1 billion for a public housing operating fund.