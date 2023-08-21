Nearly 40 housing tech firms make the 2023 Inc. 5000 list

The past year hasn’t been particularly good for tech or housing. As a consequence, the number of real estate, mortgage and general housing tech firms to make the annual Inc. Magazine list of the 5,000 fastest growing private companies in America declined in 2023. In all, 37 companies made the cut this year, down from 53 a year ago.

The self-reported list ranks U.S. based firms on percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent–not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies–as of December 31, 2029. The minimum revenues required are $100,000 for 2019 and $2 million for 2022.

The fastest-growing housing tech firm in 2023 was OptiFunder, which claims to produce the mortgage industry’s only optimization software built to systematically decision warehouse funding allocations and automate the complicated process of funding through loan sale. Based in Missouri, OptiFunder had a three-year growth rate of 4,767%. It was ranked the 98th-fastest growing private company in America in 2023.

Transactly, a real estate transaction platform that provides automation, integrations and tech-enabled services that significantly reduce process time, placed 126th in 2023. Another Missouri-based company, Transactly had a three-year growth rate of 3,852%.

Also appearing in the top 200 list was CertifID, an Austin, Texas-based company that makes software to cut down on wire fraud in the real estate industry. The company, led by Tyler Adams, raised $12.5 million in a Series A funding round in 2022.

Interestingly, none of the top three companies on the 2023 list made the cut in 2022. But several well-established housing tech companies made consecutive appearances in this year’s Inc. 5000 edition.

Homelight, a platform for homebuyers and sellers, was No. 403 in this year’s ranking with a 1,444% three-year growth rate. The company was ranked 351 last year.

LoanStar Technologies, which connects lenders with borrowers who are traditionally underbanked or unbanked, also made the list again. The company was No. 469 in this year’s ranking, up from 958 last year. Its three-year growth rate was 1,241%.

Mortgage origination platform Maxwell, which was in the top 200 last year and a HW Tech 100 award winner in 2021, was ranked No. 658 in the 2023 Inc. 5000 list.

Other established names to make the Inc. 5000 list in 2023 include home equity investment firm Point; co-living platform PadSplit; one-time unicorn Orchard, which operates a digital home buying and selling marketplace and was a 2023 HW Tech 100 award winner; single-family investment property marketplace Roofstock; RentSpree, a rental software platform that connects real estate agents, owners and renters; Curbio, one of leading tech-enabled pay-at-closing home improvement solutions; EasyKnock, a real estate firm that offers homeowners a way to access their home’s equity using a sale-leaseback program; and New Western, a marketplace that serves over 150,000 real estate investors across the country.

Two companies on the list have been on the Inc. 5000 list an impressive five times: Total Expert, which offers CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions, turning customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth; and FirstClose, a tech solution provider for HELOC and home equity lenders.

Here’s the complete list of tech firms:

Rank Company Growth (3-yr Avg.) Year Founded Description 98 OptiFunder 4,767% 2018 Finance company helping independent mortgage lenders choose among funding options and streamline the process. 126 Transactly 3,852% 2017 Real estate transaction platform providing automation, integrations and tech-enabled services that significantly reduce process time. 193 CertifID 2,807% 2017 A company dedicated to fighting wire fraud for the real estate industry. 403 Homelight 1,444% 2012 Providing a platform that helps deliver better outcomes for homebuyers and sellers. 469 LoanStar Technologies 1,241% 2016 Enabling lenders to connect and lend to customers who are traditionally underbanked or unbanked. 487 LiveEasy 1,204% 2013 Real estate software company changing the way people manage their move and their homes. 497 BOSSCAT 1,175% 2018 Digitizing home inspection data to create instant repair estimates for homeowners and real estate professionals. 510 PadSplit 1,152% 2017 Creator of a co-living market platform enabling workers to live in the communities they serve. 533 ReBuilt 1,096% 2015 Vertically integrated marketplace helping homeowners sell their unwanted property and real estate investors find great off-market deals. 545 BatchService 1,081% 2018 A real estate data and SaaS provider using real-time intelligence to help businesses identify opportunities. 658 Maxwell 890% 2015 Digitizes the mortgage-origination process for small to midsize banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage lenders. 678 TriusLending 869% 2003 A mid-Atlantic real estate investment firm and financing lender focused on short-term private lending and long-term rental loans. 744 Point 791% 2015 Home equity investment firm that has enabled more than 10,000 homeowners to unlock their home’s equity without additional monthly expenses. 769 InstaLend 766% 2015 A tech-enabled real estate loan lender providing fast and affordable capital to residential developers through streamlined technology and automated workflow. 933 Coviance 630% 2015 Cloud-based financial firm enabling lenders to scale home equity loans and deliver a clear to close for borrowers in hours. 984 Orchard 602% 2017 Making home buying and selling stress-free, fair and simple with a focus on helping homeowners unlock their equity. 992 RentSpree 598% 2016 Rental software platform that connects real estate agents, owners and renters to simplify the rental process from listing to lease. 997 American Mortgage Mortgage 594% 2019 A 100% employee-owned company providing solutions to mortgage industry challenges, which benefit clients and employees. 1,032 Realync 575% 2013 A real estate video engagement platform unlocking authentic experiences that connect and convert across the prospective renter and resident lifecycle. 1,068 Fund That Flip 555% 2014 An end-to-end real estate investing solution for serious, experienced investors, including Saas products and financing for residential redevelopers and builders. 1,375 Roofstock 425% 2015 End-to-end investing platform for the single-family rental home sector providing integrated, data-driven technology and curated investment recommendations for investors. 1,403 SavvyMoney 417% 2009 A leading provider of credit score solutions, serving over 1000 financial institutions by combining real-time data with digital personalization tools. 1,467 Curbio 393% 2017 Helping real estate agents prepare homes before they go to market so they sell quickly and for the best price. 1,486 Yoreevo 386% 2017 Offering streamlined, stress-free home shopping by providing a technology-driven approach executing transactions more efficiently and saving customers money. 1,522 MIOYM 377% 2008 Real estate firm that identifies and rehabilitates distressed single-family residential properties, later selling them to first-time home buyers nationwide. 1,532 EasyKnock 375% 2016 Real estate firm offering homeowners an innovative way to access their home’s equity using a sale-leaseback program. 1,588 Leverage Companies 358% 2019 Real estate investment firm that uses a proprietary, data-driven platform to source premium opportunities for investors. 1,943 EmpowerHome 289% 2006 A partner to real estate teams and agents, offering exclusive programs to ensure sellers get top dollar for their properties. 1,971 Mobility Market Intelligence 285% 2010 A market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. 1,985 Keeping Current Matters 282% 2007 Helps real estate agents save time and build confidence with easy-to-deliver marketing content powered by the latest market insights. 2,669 LodeStar Software Solutions 197% 2013 Firm offering software that saves mortgage lenders and professionals time and money by automating their closing cost disclosure. 2,824 MoxiWorks 189% 2012 Firm offering cloud-based, real-estate-productivity technology helping brokerages and agents thrive in the residential real-estate space. 2,936 Lender Toolkit 179% 2015 Provider of automated, innovative and comprehensive AI-powered mortgage technology solutions that streamline the mortgage origination process for mortgage lenders. 3,370 Total Expert 149% 2012 CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for financial institutions, turning customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth. 4,105 FirstCloseFirstclose. 110% 2000 Technology solution provider for HELOC and home equity lenders nationwide, helping lenders increase profitability and reduce cost. 4,196 NewWestern 106% 2008 Real estate marketplace that connects more than 100,000 local investors looking to rehab houses with sellers. 4,423 Down Payment Resource 96% 2008 A technology provider helping the housing industry connect homebuyers with homebuyer assistance, to make affordable home financing opportunities more accessible. Source: Inc. 5000 – 2023

Additionally, two appraisal firms were named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2023: Kairos Appraisal Services, a national appraisal management company implementing technology to expedite the appraisal process through data, geocoding, scheduling and interactive communication tools. Kairos was No. 1,283 on the Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth rate of 457%. Miami-based Marketwise Valuation Services, another AMC, was No. 2,629 overall with a three-year growth rate of 205%.

Rank Company Growth (3-yr Avg.) Year Founded Description 1,283 Kairos Appraisal Services 457% 2015 National appraisal management company implementing innovative technology to expedite the appraisal process through data, geocoding, scheduling and interactive communication tools. 2,629 Marketwise Evaluation Services 205% 2017 Appraisal management company for the lending industry, dedicated to providing the highest quality appraisal management services and property condition inspections. Source: Inc. 5000 – 2023

