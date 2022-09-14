Navigate regulatory changes with these speakers at HW Annual

Given the impact of COVID-19 on policy and government initiatives over the last two years, we’ve collected some of the most knowledgeable voices to speak at HW Annual to equip you with the regulatory insights you need to head into 2023 and beyond. If you have questions about the future of housing policy or how to understand the current priorities of housing regulators, here are three speakers you won’t want to miss at HW Annual.

1. Sandra Thompson

Thompson is the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Thompson will be speaking in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler. This one-on-one conversation with Thompson will give attendees an inside look at the FHFA and Thompson’s direction for the agency. Learn more about:

The biggest challenges in housing right now

Fair Lending initiatives

Combatting appraisal bias

The agency’s equitable housing plans

2. Faith Schwartz

Schwartz is the CEO and founder of Housing Finance Strategies. She formerly held a leadership position at Freddie Mac and now hosts an annual conference that deals with regulation and housing policy. Schwartz will be speaking on the Regulatory Super Session panel, Tuesday, Oct. 4.

3. Julienne Joseph

Joseph is the deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Federal Housing Administration. Joseph is also a panelist on the Regulatory Super Session panel, Tuesday, Oct. 4. She will lend her experience in loan origination and servicing, as seen at the FHA, to this powerful panel. During the panel, learn more about:

Fair housing & appraisal bias

The most active regulators

Rule making or enforcement

HW Annual will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona this year and feature housing leaders from all corners of the industry, including real estate, mortgage and closings. Catch these and many more amazing panels to hear from today’s top leaders and enjoy networking events with like-minded professionals. As a reminder, HW+ members get exclusive pricing and receive 50% off the ticket price. Go here to register if you’re an HW+ member or to sign-up for HW+ to get access to that pricing.