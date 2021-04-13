Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower
Understanding Today’s Connected Borrower

Sign up for this webinar to learn how to transform the borrower journey from transaction to relationship and gain a significant lift in production in today’s digital lending environment.

RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company
RealTrending: eXp’s Glenn Sanford reveals what’s next for company

CEO of eXp World holdings addresses his critics about his agent referral program, where he is taking the company next and growth limiters for the brokerage.

Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market
Navigating Closing Struggles in 2021’s Purchase Market

Join this webinar to discover the most current information on hybrid and full eNote eClosings and discuss key criteria to successfully implementing your eClosing strategy.

Mortgage servicers take steps to support borrowers amid COVID
Mortgage servicers take steps to support borrowers amid COVID

Call volumes have spiked to a level not seen since last April, lenders and servicers need to prepare for a significant increase in their workload as they help borrowers through difficult times.

Real EstateFintech

NAR schedules proxy war with Zillow

Industry trade group and listings giant/iBuyer have a complicated relationship

SentriLock, the home lockbox company wholly owned by the National Association of Realtors (NAR), announced Tuesday that they created a computer and smart phone platform to help real estate agents juggle their home showing appointments.

The development is intriguing for a few reasons.  

For one, SentriLock, which is a 19-year-old company located a few miles north of Cincinnati, said the product is an attempt to compete against ShowingTime, which is the industry leader in the home-showing appointment realm and a company Zillow announced the $500 million purchase of back in February.

But, ironically, the emerging NAR-Zillow proxy battle comes three months after Zillow announced it is an NAR-member real estate brokerage. Also, Zillow increasingly relies upon NAR-sanctioned Multiple Listings Service feeds to highlight available homes on its well-trafficked website, a move that spurred an antitrust lawsuit by the discount brokerage REX against Zillow and NAR.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration

Technology has given consumers the power of choice and expedited the entire real estate purchasing process. Successful agents, brokerages and loan officers of the future are going to rely significantly on technology to find, nurture and engage with buyers and home sellers while also playing an expanding role as personal advisors.

Presented by: Propertybase

NAR-owned SentriLock spent the last 18 months writing code and otherwise developing the new appointment handler, said company CEO Scott Fisher. The platform uses the Google Cloud, and “marries access” between the agent’s appointment page and SentriLock lockboxes, Fisher said.

The platform, Fisher said, was created with ShowingTime in mind.

“ShowingTime has about all the market after they bought Centralized Showing Service,” Fisher said, a reference to ShowingTime’s 2019 acquisition.

NAR, a defendant in half-a-dozen antitrust lawsuits across the country currently and which settled a federal Justice Department antitrust complaint in November, also spoke to a desire for competition.

“Competition anywhere benefits consumers everywhere,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg in a statement. “And the introduction of SentriLock’s showing service solution offers a significant opportunity for realtors and our nation’s entire real estate industry.”

SentriLock will have its platform available on all MLS services by this summer. Fisher characterized NAR “as very hands-off” in its dealings with SentriLock, deferring to the subsidiaries’ technological expertise.

Comments

  1. It’s about time. It makes sense to use the same system for scheduling that controls the lockbox. And despite all of the protests from Zillow that the company is not harnessing the data in ShowingTime, no real estate broker believes them. Zillow is a competitor to every real estate broker in the US, not an ally, so stop giving them money and data.

Load More Comments

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

HW+ capitol_
Should government help create housing market supply?

Some folks have some creative ideas to increase inventory. I appreciate the effort to throw around ideas; we need to have more discussions like this. The fact is that the economic ecosystem is much like a biological ecosystem. It’s hard to inject new things without impacting others. HW+ Premium Content

Apr 12, 2021 By

Latest Articles

AdobeStock_44460269
The purchase mortgage market is back on top

For the first time in 15 months, the share of purchase mortgage originations in March topped refinances, according to Black Knight.

Apr 14, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please