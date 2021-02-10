A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit
A closer look at Biden’s first-time homebuyer tax credit

In this episode, we review President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package and the potential impact of his $15,000 first-time homebuyer tax credit.

Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day
Real Estate Tech Virtual Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day Series on February 9th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in residential real estate.

Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment
Streamlining the refi process in this low mortgage rate environment

Here's how lenders can spend less time on redundant requests, resulting in reduced turn-times, less operational waste and more closed loans.

HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level
HomeBridge’s Brian White on diversity at a practical level

HomeBridge's Brian “Woody” White discusses ways to increase diversity within the housing finance industry.

Real EstateProptech

Zillow to buy ShowingTime for $500M

Agents use software company to schedule home showings

Zillow entered a new corner of real estate Wednesday, announcing a definitive agreement to buy ShowingTime for $500 million.

The splashy buy further situates Zillow as more than a website with pictures of homes for sale, but a competitor to real estate brokerages. The Seattle-based company announced in September Zillow Homes, a traditional brokerage business, hiring agents in Phoenix, Tuscon, and Atlanta

A 22-year-old, Chicago-headquartered software company, ShowingTime is what it sounds like: “Our products automate the showing, scheduling and management processes” for real estate agents and agent associations, the company’s website reads, claiming that more than 1 million agents in the U.S. and Canada use their software.

Zillow’s news release announcing the deal trumpeted ShowingTime as “an industry leader,” with an “ability to simplify a cumbersome part of the home shopping experience,” stated Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer for Zillow Group. ShowingTime is “giving buyers’ agents an easier way to schedule showings with listing agents,” Samuelson added.

Samuelson noted that “ShowingTime will remain an open platform available to all industry participants.”

However, the statement goes on to say how ShowingTime can increase transactions and volume for Premier Agent, a program where agents who pay Zillow to be part of a website that connects them to buyers.

How to gain more listing visibility in a shifting housing market

As real estate professionals strategize on how to do business in 2021’s competitive, fast-paced housing market, they’ll discover the need for better tools to market their listings.

Presented by: Apartments.com

ShowingTime President Mike Lane stated he awaits working with Zillow on “enabling a truly seamless real estate transaction that is efficient and simple.”

Zillow disclosed the deal shortly after the company’s release of its Q4 2020 earnings. Zillow posted a 16 percent revenue decline to $789 million. The company, however, has moved into the black, reporting a net income of $46 million in the fourth quarter. A year ago at this time, Zillow had posted a loss of about $101 million.

Zillow’s CEO since 2019 has been Rich Barton, who co-founded Zillow and then left the company. Barton has explored various expansions, including throwing the company’s hat into the ibuying ring.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

AdobeStock_163966197
The last stand for forbearance housing market crash bros?

The primary reason I believe the crash thesis of the housing bubble boys turned forbearance crash bros will fail is that jobs are coming back. The employment gains started last year and have continued. We have gained more than 12 million jobs – and that was not in the forecast of the housing bubble boys.

Feb 08, 2021 By

Latest Articles

Ryazan, Russia - March 01, 2018 - Homepage of Zillow - real estate service, on a display of PC, web adress - zillow.com
Zillow revenue grows 22% in 2020

Zillow reported $789 million in total revenue in 2020 – up 22% from 2019 – and 9.6 billion visits to its apps and website.

Feb 10, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please