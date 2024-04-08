How does the “buy before you sell” model differ from iBuyers and power buyers?
NAR partners with SoFi

NAR members and their clients will receive exclusive rates and discounts on mortgages, student loan refinancing, and personal loans

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) unveiled a new partnership with  SoFi on Monday. As part of the agreement, NAR members and their clients will be eligible to receive exclusive rates and discounts on mortgages, student loan refinancing, and personal loans, among other perks.

“This partnership amplifies our support for the diverse financial needs of our members,” Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances, said in a statement.

Digital lender SoFi, best known for student loans, has more than 7.5 million clients and has branched out into mortgages, car loans, personal loans and more. 

In October 2023, NAR offered its members access to self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and solo 401(k) accounts through a partnership with IRAR Trust Company (IRAR). 

As a consequence of the various commission lawsuit cases, NAR recently lost its liability insurance coverage for members, HousingWire reported in February.

