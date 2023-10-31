BREAKING: Missouri jury finds NAR, brokerages guilty of conspiring to inflate commissions

NAR partners with IRAR Trust Company to offer retirement plans to its members

NAR members will pay an annual flat fee of $299 for self-directed IRAs and $799 for solo 401(k) accounts

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) just made IRAR Trust Company (IRAR) its preferred provider for self-directed retirement plans, the trade organization announced on Tuesday.

IRAR will provide “self-directed individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and solo 401(k) accounts to NAR members, their families, and association staff at the national, state and local levels,” according to a NAR press release.

“Partnering with IRAR Trust Company underscores NAR’s dedication to delivering value to our members, offering them tools and resources needed for their financial wellbeing,” Rhonny Barragan, NAR’s vice president of strategic alliances, said in the release.

He added, “This collaboration not only amplifies the choices available to our members for retirement planning but also aligns seamlessly with their professional expertise and goals.”

NAR members will pay an annual flat fee of $299 for self-directed IRAs and $799 for solo 401(k) accounts, a discount negotiated exclusively on their behalf. The plan will also give users access to a multitude of benefits and resources such as exclusive pricing and educational materials. 

In October 2020, NAR offered its members access to investment guidance and financial wellness resources through a partnership with Morgan Stanley.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

