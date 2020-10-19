Real Estate

Financial wellness resources offered to NAR members through partnership with Morgan Stanley

Only 52% of Realtors said they have been actively planning for retirement

Investment guidance and financial wellness resources are now available to all 1.4 million members of the National Association of Realtors (NAR), through a partnership with Morgan Stanley. According to NAR, this guidance will be uniquely designed to fit the needs of individual Realtors.

The tools include the support of a dedicated Morgan Stanley financial advisor for college savings, retirement and estate planning. Participating Realtors will also be able to use Morgan Stanley Access Investing, an automated online investing platform, at a member-discounted annual fee of .25%.

“Through everything we’ve faced as a nation in 2020, Realtors have been steadfast and resilient, and our industry has led the nation in its progress toward economic recovery,” said NAR President Vince Malta. “But while we work tirelessly on our clients’ behalf each day, it is also critical for every Realtor to take steps to secure their own financial future.”

Morgan Stanley perks for Realtors include a one-time financial consultation at $300 – a 70% discount from the retail rate. To get a complete financial plan delivered annually, Realtors will pay $1,000, a 40% discount from the retail rate. This includes a dedicated financial advisor, net worth statement, spending analysis, investment strategy and retirement planning.

According to NAR’s 2019 Financial Planning Report, only 52% of Realtors said they actively save for retirement, and nine out of 10 said it’s difficult for them to save for a rainy day.

“We strongly believe that financial wellness is an essential component of every individual’s financial health and well-being,” said Krystal Barker, head of financial wellness at Morgan Stanley at Work. “By creating an accessible digital financial experience, coupled with providing dedicated financial advisors, Realtors and their families are now able to navigate their finances and plan for their financial future.”

