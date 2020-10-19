NAR boosts awareness of fair housing issues with newest ad campaign

The National Association of Realtors has launched a new ad campaign, an extension of its “That’s Who We R” effort, working with creative advertising agency Havas Chicago to create an omnichannel campaign to drive awareness of fair housing issues.

NAR said, “this ad won’t end discrimination in real estate. People will,” and recommends that its members and the public report fair housing violations to HUD.gov. Their ad messages are targeted to fair housing advocates, first-time homebuyers, marginalized groups, lawmakers in Washington, D.C. and Realtors.

“Realtors champion fair housing for all, but we recognize that the fight is far from over,” said NAR President Vince Malta. “Impactful and lasting change starts with each one of us. Strong and thriving neighborhoods are inclusive. No group has more potential or opportunity to help make that a reality for homebuyers everywhere than the 1.4 million Realtors who are themselves trusted leaders in their communities.”

Phase one launched over the summer with national print ads in a variety of publications, including full-page ads in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times as well as a Politico sponsorship. Also during that time, NAR introduced implicit bias training to Realtors and staff.

In phase two, which launched this month, NAR will be demonstrating its understanding and accountability for fair housing. Havas Chicago worked with Noma Bar, an illustrator and animator known for his “deceptively simple style” for the ads in phase two.

NAR said the campaign goes past being just a public service announcement and addresses the public with a holistic strategy developed by Havas Village partner Havas Media Boston. Not only will there be print ads, social media strategies and a branded content series with VICE, but the campaign will include future content partnerships with Axios and Daily Beast.

There will also be a buy through connected TV and online video platforms that will reach underrepresented and marginalized groups and BIPOC and LGBTQ+ businesses, as well as campaigns for first-time homebuyers.

“We are honored to partner with the National Association of Realtors to help them put a stake in the ground and declare their ongoing commitment to fight all forms of discrimination in housing,” said John Norman, chief creative officer at Havas Chicago.

“Through design storytelling and the renowned talent of Noma Bar, the National Association of Realtors’ stance against housing discrimination and dedication to driving real change comes to life in vibrant illustrations that are both symbolic and educational,” Normas said. “This meaningful campaign will create broader awareness and understanding of what the National Association of Realtors stands for, and also serves as a reminder that all of us can be part of the solution.”