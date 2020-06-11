NAR introduces implicit bias training to Realtors and staff

The National Association of Realtors announced on Wednesday it is introducing implicit bias training to its Realtor members and association staff.

A 50-minute video began circulation to NAR members and staff as a partnership with the Perception Institute. The video draws upon recent research to illustrate how the human brain’s automatic, instant association of stereotypes with particular groups can cause people to treat those who are different from them unfairly.

The video offers strategies to override bias in order to convey respect, ensure fairness, and improve business relationships. It is a precursor to a more in-depth training curriculum being developed for real estate brokers to deliver to their agents, NAR said.

“Fair housing, equality and inclusion are among NAR’s most cherished values,” said NAR President Vince Malta. “Realtors follow a strict Code of Ethics that not only defines us as professionals but explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, gender, national origin or sexual identity.”

“We are committed to leading the way on policies that address racial injustice and build communities where people of every color feel safe to pursue their own American Dream,” Malta continued. “This training video is a small part of an ongoing education campaign that will position Realtors to lead in the fight against racial discrimination.”

NAR is urging Realtor associations to consider revising their new member orientations and other mandatory education courses in an effort to focus on the delivery of equal services.

Earlier this year, NAR unveiled a new Fair Housing Accountability, Culture Change and Training Plan, designed to equip its members to be industry leaders in protecting housing rights.