Movement taps Brady Yeager for national sales director role

Movement Mortgage has tapped Brady Yeager to join the team as national sales director, a role that will lead the expansion of Movement across the country.

“I’ve always been passionate about helping loan officers grow their business to serve more families in our communities. Movement is an incredible place, and I cannot wait to show everyone what makes this company so special,” Yeager said. “I can already feel the energy and momentum behind the work we’re doing and I’m so excited to be part of it.”

In his role as national sales director at Movement, Yeager will focus on the company’s growing sales team. He will oversee expansion across the country by bringing on new teammates and will add value to all sales teammates through strategic initiatives designed to drive volume, the company said in a statement.

“As Movement continues to experience record-setting growth in a declining market, the need is greater than ever for alignment and collaboration across all people and all teams,” said Movement President Mike Brennan. “Brady is just the person to lead that charge for our sales team – he is 100% dedicated to team mentoring and support and has one of the most impressive recruiting and retention track records in the industry.”

With over 21 years in finance and mortgage lending roles, Yeager’s experience spans investment banking, residential retail mortgage, and private mortgage lending.

After launching his career at UBS in New York City, Yeager returned to the Pacific Northwest to open his own brokerage, which merged with Cobalt Mortgage in 2008.

At Cobalt, Yeager oversaw $5 billion in production. When a major lender acquired the company’s assets in 2014, Yeager was named divisional vice president, managing 2,200 employees, including 900 loan officers in 15 states. In 2020, his division originated and funded over $21 billion in mortgage loans.

“Brady embodies everything we look for in a leader at Movement: excellence in our profession, coupled with an unparalleled passion for serving others,” said Movement CEO Casey Crawford. “We have the utmost respect for his achievements, and we know that our organization is stronger with him on our team.”

The national top 10 retail mortgage lender funded more than $20 billion in residential mortgages in 2022. The company employs over 4,500 people, has more than 550 branches in the U.S., and is licensed in 50 states.

After funding its balance sheet and investing in future growth, Movement’s profits are used to support the Movement Foundation. To date, the Movement Foundation has received more than $370 million of Movement’s profits to invest in schools, communities, and global outreach.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by HousingWire’s editors.