Mortgage Coach integrates with Insellerate

Mortgage Coach, a mortgage platform that enables lenders to educate borrowers with home loan presentations, announced that its platform will be integrated with Insellerate, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

The integration streamlines the sales process by enabling loan officers to generate and customize total cost analysis loan presentations with contact data directly from the Insellerate customer relationship management and lead management dashboard, Mortgage Coach said.

Insellerate’s platform, which has a built-in lead management and automated marketing, enables lenders to improve both the borrower and loan officer experience by leveraging tools such as phone, text messaging, email, direct mail, chatbots, and customer monitoring.

“This integration is able to benefit every managed contact automatically, which is especially powerful for both retail loan originators in a market where they must proactively pursue borrower relationships and for consumer direct LOs who cultivate a large volume of relationships over the phone,” said Joe Puthur, chief lending officer at Mortgage Coach.

The integration aims to have loan originators create custom loan comparisons based on borrowers’ financial and homeownership goals, enabling them to convert more leads to loans without leaving the Insellerate platform, Mortgage Coach said.

Mortgage Coach’s side-by-side loan comparisons targets to have borrowers make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver a consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. The firm has more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks using its services, according to Mortgage Coach.

Founded in 1999, Insellerate’s mobile application enables loan officers to work on their files from anywhere, the firm said. Its latest solution, AgentConnect, which was rolled out in June, automatically delivers open house flyers, property websites and landing pages through MLS data real-time, aims to bring higher lead conversion rates and cut origination costs.