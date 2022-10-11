HW Media
HW Media connects and informs decision makers across the housing economy. Professionals rely on HW Media for breaking news, reporting, and industry data and rankings. Moving the Housing Market Forward.
Brands
Subscribe
Events
Popular Links
How is the mortgage rate environment affecting due diligence?
How is the mortgage rate environment affecting due diligence?
HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2022
HousingWire Magazine: October/November 2022
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
Learn from lenders: how to navigate this challenging market through tech
How real estate leaders are thriving in this market
How real estate leaders are thriving in this market
MortgageProptech

Mortgage Coach integrates with Insellerate

Partnership enables loan originators to create custom loan comparisons, convert more leads without leaving the Insellerate platform

Mortgage Coach, a mortgage platform that enables lenders to educate borrowers with home loan presentations, announced that its platform will be integrated with Insellerate, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform.

The integration streamlines the sales process by enabling loan officers to generate and customize total cost analysis loan presentations with contact data directly from the Insellerate customer relationship management and lead management dashboard, Mortgage Coach said. 

Insellerate’s platform, which has a built-in lead management and automated marketing, enables lenders to improve both the borrower and loan officer experience by leveraging tools such as phone, text messaging, email, direct mail, chatbots, and customer monitoring.

“This integration is able to benefit every managed contact automatically, which is especially powerful for both retail loan originators in a market where they must proactively pursue borrower relationships and for consumer direct LOs who cultivate a large volume of relationships over the phone,” said Joe Puthur, chief lending officer at Mortgage Coach. 

The integration aims to have loan originators create custom loan comparisons based on borrowers’ financial and homeownership goals, enabling them to convert more leads to loans without leaving the Insellerate platform, Mortgage Coach said. 

Mortgage Coach’s side-by-side loan comparisons targets to have borrowers make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver a consultative home financing experience that increases borrower pull-through, repeat business and referrals. The firm has more than 300 lenders, including brokers, independent mortgage companies, credit unions and banks using its services, according to Mortgage Coach. 

Founded in 1999, Insellerate’s mobile application enables loan officers to work on their files from anywhere, the firm said. Its latest solution, AgentConnect, which was rolled out in June, automatically delivers open house flyers, property websites and landing pages through MLS data real-time, aims to bring higher lead conversion rates and cut origination costs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Crypto-backed mortgage
Crypto outfit Moon Mortgage raises $3.5M seed round HW+

Moon Mortgage’s CryptoMortgages will allow investors to take out loans against their digital assets, with 100% financing for investment properties.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please