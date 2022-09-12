HW Media
Demo Day

HousingWire September Demo Day: InSellerate

Insellerate’s AgentConnect

AgentConnect takes Co-Branded marketing to a new level by automatically delivering dynamic open house flyers, property websites, and landing pages instantly through MLS data in real-time, which is auto-generated and compliantly displayed, including loan officer’s specific loan and pricing options. 

It has never been easier to add value to your partners while driving new purchase business with Insellerate’s AgentConnect.

Product Fast Facts

#1

AgentConnect enables loan officers to engage more effectively, resulting in higher lead conversion rates, lower origination costs, and more closed loans

#2

AgentConnect fosters dynamic relationships with partners through innovative campaigns that drive results while delivering full transparency through the buyer/borrower journey

#3

AgentConnect takes Co-Branded marketing to a new level by automatically delivering dynamic open house flyers, property websites, and landing pages instantly through MLS data in real-time

Get More Info

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

