Meet the HW Annual welcome committee: Lisa Lund

Lisa Lund is the owner of Lund Mortgage, an Arizona-based mortgage brokerage. She sat down with HousingWire to share her excitement for the upcoming HW Annual conference and her role on the welcome committee.

HousingWire: What are you most looking forward to at HW Annual 2022?

Lisa Lund: I feel that HW Annual 2022 has so many insightful sessions and takeaways there is really something for everyone to benefit from. There is marketing, regulatory, margin compression and even the Women of Influence Forum, which is near and dear to my heart, and I believe there is so much value for everyone in the industry whether you’re just beginning or a long-time veteran like myself. I would say that I am the most excited for the Housing Market Super Session. I am also excited to hear from some of the best out there in regard to the housing market outlook

HousingWire: As a local, what do you think are the features that set Scottsdale apart and make it the perfect setting for HW Annual 2022? Additionally, do you have any favorite spots or can’t-miss recommendations?

Lisa Lund: Scottsdale, Arizona has experienced an instrumental amount of growth over the past few years and still has so much opportunity for investors, homeowners and really the real estate market as a whole. There is so much to do, and with our weather cooling down a bit from the summer months, October is a beautiful time here. Scottsdale has so much to offer, whether you’re an avid golfer, maybe you love to hike or you’re a foodie like myself, there is never a dull moment in Scottsdale. You also have to check out our amazing sunsets — the skies are absolutely breathtaking.

HousingWire: After years of a roller coaster housing market, what are the skills you think housing industry professionals most need to brush up on?

Lisa Lund: This is the time to sharpen your skills and be the “true” advisor and expert in your industry. There is so much information out there geared toward consumers that misleads and creates fear. We need to be the voice and the educators for everyone. We should never stop educating ourselves as well, no matter our experience in the industry. It is so important for my business that I am networking and staying on top of the trends and changing markets. If we are not continuing to think outside the box and expand our knowledge we will be left behind.

HousingWire: Why are you excited to be a member of the welcome committee at HW Annual 2022?

Lisa Lund: I am very humbled and overly excited to be a part of the welcoming committee for the HW Annual 2022. This industry has given so much to me over the years that I want to be able to give back and be that encouragement for others. I have made so many strong connections by going to events like this and I truly don’t think I would be where I am today without the mentors and people that have helped and believed in me. This is a great opportunity to welcome everyone in my home state and network with so many talented individuals and learn from everyone. I love the chance to meet new people and what a perfect way to do it.

HousingWire: What advice would you give to top talent in today’s current market?

Lisa Lund: “You know what you know, but you don’t know what you don’t know”. Now that may sound like a silly tongue twister and something that is obvious, but you would be surprised how many people (myself included) are afraid to try new things and step out of their comfort zone. We all have things we feel we have mastered and there are other things we tend to steer clear of. There is always going to be someone that is not afraid to try new things and do it better. So don’t be stuck in your ways, reach out and learn.

