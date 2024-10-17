Inventory
info icon
Single family homes on the market. Updated weekly.Powered by Altos Research
732,410-1880
30-yr Fixed Rate30-yr Fixed
info icon
30-Yr. Fixed Conforming. Updated hourly during market hours.
6.52%0.02
search
Subscribe
Welcome,
+
search
BrokerageLegalReal Estate

Mark Spain Real Estate is the latest to settle the commission lawsuits

The settlement involves the Phillips copycat case filed late late year in Georgia

The list of brokerages that have settled the commission lawsuits is getting longer. On Wednesday, Higher Tech Realty, dba Mark Spain Real Estate, filed a notice informing the U.S. District Court in Atlanta that it had reached a nationwide settlement of the commission lawsuits with the plaintiffs in the Phillips suit.

Neither the terms of the settlement or the settlement amount have been disclosed.

Mark Spain Real Estate operates in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina and Texas. In 2023, the firm recorded 8,629 transaction sides for $2.8 billion in volume, according to RealTrends Verified data.

According to the filing, the parties will be filing for preliminary approval of their settlement in the coming days.

Originally filed in November 2023, nearly a month after the jury verdict in the Sitzer/Burnett suit, the Phillips case accuses real estate industry players of colluding to artificially inflate real estate agent commissions.

In settling the commission lawsuit, Mark Spain Real Estate joins several other major industry players. These include the National Association of RealtorsFathom RealtyNextHomeThe Keyes Co.HomeSmartRedfineXp World Holdings, United Real EstateDouglas EllimanRealty One GroupAt World Properties, AnywhereRE/MAXKeller WilliamsCompass, HomeServices of America and The Real Brokerage.

None of the parties involved in the settlement responded to HousingWire’s request for comment.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

digital-idea-automation
North Carolina Regional MLS is buzzing with its rebrand to Hive MLS 

The North Carolina Regional Multiple Listing Service (NCRMLS) is making a move to foster connectivity between real estate agents and consumers. NCRMLS — a wholesale cooperative MLS founded in 2016 — has announced its plans to rebrand to Hive MLS in conjunction with Hive Solutions. Hive MLS will charge member associations and MLSs wholesale fees […]

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please