HomeSmart International settles the commission lawsuits

HomeSmart International has joined the growing list of brokerages that have settled the commission lawsuits. The firm filed a notice of its nationwide settlement agreement on Tuesday in the consolidated Gibson and Umpa suits.

The runner entered into the Gibson suit docket does not include details of the settlement and HomeSmart has not responded to HousingWire’s request for comment.

HomeSmart joined United Real Estate, Douglas Elliman, Realty One Group, At World Properties, Anywhere, RE/MAX, Keller Williams, Compass, HomeServices of America and The Real Brokerage in settling the commission lawsuits.

The National Association of Realtors has also reached a nationwide settlement of the commission suits. The agreement was granted preliminary approval by a court in late April and is slated for a final approval hearing in late November.