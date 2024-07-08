2024 RealTrends GameChangers saw tremendous growth over last five years

These brokerage firms and leaders are changing the game in real estate. Every year, RealTrends chooses GameChangers based on five-year, transaction side percentage data from the RealTrends Verified 500. This year, we chose seven independent brokerage firms and 10 franchises who grew their businesses at astronomical rates.

United Real Estate topped the charts with 727% growth. According to United Real Estate Holding’s CEO Dan Duffy, “United’s growth was both organic and strategic M&A activity with each representing approximately 50% of the total growth during the period. With a contracted market in 2023 and continuing into 2024, all of United’s growth is from organic growth on a highly advantaged business model which because of deep investments United can deliver equal or superior programs to its affiliated agents while offering the best agent compensation plans.”

Next on the list is HomeSmart Real Estate Momentum with 271% growth in transaction side percentage between 2019 and 2023. According to Marianne Drenik, who co-owns the brokerage with Greg Pernus, the firm’s growth is 100% organic. “Our very best AHA moment was when we witnessed the change in our agents’ lives. Their businesses are able to grow and expand in a positive and collaborate environment where they are treated equally.”

“RealTrends analysis of true GameChangers continues to emphasize the learning – top performing brokerage firms have a formula for growing marketshare in down markets,” says HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “These real estate leaders leaders have led impressive growth over the past five years. Their commitment and ability to grow in a challenging market is remarkable.”

HousingWire Research is doing a deep dive into the GameChangers and how they grew. “We understand that it takes more than a great business model to achieve the type of growth see by the 18 firms,” said Steve Murray, a senior advisor for HousingWire. Look for that report in late August.

Congratulations to our 2024 GameChangers!