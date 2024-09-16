NextHome joins the list of firms to settle the commission lawsuits

The James Dwiggins-helmed firm NextHome is the newest real estate brokerage to settle the commission lawsuits. The firm notified the court of its settlement agreement on Tuesday in the consolidated Gibson and Umpa suits suits via a brief filed last week.

The filing does not note how much NextHome has agreed to pay or what, if any, business practice changes it will implement. Additionally, there was no indication of when the settlement may receive preliminary or final approval.

NextHome joins The Keyes Co., HomeSmart, Redfin, United Real Estate, Douglas Elliman, Realty One Group, At World Properties, Anywhere, RE/MAX, Keller Williams, Compass, HomeServices of America and The Real Brokerage in settling the commission lawsuits.

The National Association of Realtors has also settled the commission lawsuits. Its agreement was granted preliminary approval by a court in late April and is slated for a final approval hearing in late November.

NextHome did not return HousingWire’s request for comment.