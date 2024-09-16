Beyond credit repair: CreditXpert’s game-changing impact
Announcing the 2024 Vanguards!
Webinar | Unlocking the Power of Senior Home Equity: A Blueprint for Success
Logan Mohtashami: The Fed meeting preview
LegalReal Estate

NextHome joins the list of firms to settle the commission lawsuits

No details of the settlement agreement are currently available

The James Dwiggins-helmed firm NextHome is the newest real estate brokerage to settle the commission lawsuits. The firm notified the court of its settlement agreement on Tuesday in the consolidated Gibson and Umpa suits suits via a brief filed last week.

The filing does not note how much NextHome has agreed to pay or what, if any, business practice changes it will implement. Additionally, there was no indication of when the settlement may receive preliminary or final approval. 

NextHome joins The Keyes Co.HomeSmartRedfinUnited Real EstateDouglas EllimanRealty One GroupAt World Properties, AnywhereRE/MAXKeller WilliamsCompass, HomeServices of America and The Real Brokerage in settling the commission lawsuits.

The National Association of Realtors has also settled the commission lawsuits. Its agreement was granted preliminary approval by a court in late April and is slated for a final approval hearing in late November. 

NextHome did not return HousingWire’s request for comment. 

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

1200x675_Keller_Williams_v3
Keller Williams settles some of the lawsuits tied to its profit-sharing program 

The suits were filed after Keller Williams announced changes to its profit-sharing program in 2023. The changes were rescinded in May.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please