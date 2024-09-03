ICE Mortgage Technology President Tim Bowler on how ICE is delivering for the mortgage industry
Announcing the 2024 HousingWire Insiders!
Mastering Mortgage Tech Adoption: Internal Alignment to Execution
Logan Mohtashami on how the jobs data will move mortgage rates
LegalReal Estate

Florida-based The Keyes Co. settles the commission lawsuits

The independent brokerage closed $7.55 billion in sales volume in 2022, well above the $2 billion threshold to be covered by the NAR settlement

Florida-based independent brokerage The Keyes Co./Illustrated Properties has joined the growing list of brokerages that have settled the commission lawsuits.

The firm notified the court of its settlement agreement on Tuesday in the consolidated Gibson and Umpa suits suits via a motion to stay the case. No details of the conditions of the settlement were immediate available. 

The Keyes Co./Illustrated Properties was not grandfathered into the settlement reached by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The company posted a transaction volume of $7.55 billion in 2022, according to data from RealTrends Verified, well above the $2 billion threshold. The company also did not choose to opt in to NAR’s settlement. 

The Florida-based independent brokerage joined HomeSmart, Redfin, United Real EstateDouglas EllimanRealty One GroupAt World Properties, AnywhereRE/MAXKeller WilliamsCompass, HomeServices of America and The Real Brokerage in settling the commission lawsuits.

NAR’s settlement agreement was granted preliminary approval by a court in late April and is slated for a final approval hearing in late November. 

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Residential Construction Job
Single-family construction permits jump significantly: NAHB 

The National Association of Home Builders reports that permits for single-family homes rose in every region of the country in Q2 2024.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please