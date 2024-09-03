Florida-based The Keyes Co. settles the commission lawsuits

Florida-based independent brokerage The Keyes Co./Illustrated Properties has joined the growing list of brokerages that have settled the commission lawsuits.

The firm notified the court of its settlement agreement on Tuesday in the consolidated Gibson and Umpa suits suits via a motion to stay the case. No details of the conditions of the settlement were immediate available.

The Keyes Co./Illustrated Properties was not grandfathered into the settlement reached by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The company posted a transaction volume of $7.55 billion in 2022, according to data from RealTrends Verified, well above the $2 billion threshold. The company also did not choose to opt in to NAR’s settlement.

The Florida-based independent brokerage joined HomeSmart, Redfin, United Real Estate, Douglas Elliman, Realty One Group, At World Properties, Anywhere, RE/MAX, Keller Williams, Compass, HomeServices of America and The Real Brokerage in settling the commission lawsuits.

NAR’s settlement agreement was granted preliminary approval by a court in late April and is slated for a final approval hearing in late November.