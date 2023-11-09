Donna Gland, head of talent development and resources at NAR, to retire

Longtime National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) staff member Donna Gland has announced her retirement, according to an email sent by CEO Bob Goldberg to NAR members and obtained by HousingWire.

Gland, who has been with the trade group for 38 years, most recently served as NAR’s head of talent development and resources. She will officially leave NAR at the end of the calendar year.

“I know that many of us have stories of how Donna’s work, in partnership with our Group Leaders and the TDR team, has improved our experience at NAR and in our careers. Where it was shifting the TDR team to be a more strategic function, to strengthening our employee engagement work, or to partnering with each of us during COVID to keep our staff safe — Donna has always put the people at NAR first,” Goldberg wrote in his email.

In an emailed statement, NAR noted that Gland’s choice to retire was a “personal decision” and that the trade group thanks her for all of her contributions.

This is the second large staffing announcement from NAR in the past week. Last Thursday, the trade group announced Goldberg’s early retirement.

As the trade group continues its search for a CEO, it has named Nykia Wright, the former CEO of the Chicago-Sun Times, as its interim CEO.

Although the NAR Accountability Project, which was created by Jason Haber, a New York-based Compass agent in the wake of NAR’s alleged sexual harassment scandal, said it wishes Gland the best, Haber said he was happy to see some more leadership changes coming to NAR.

“From failing its members in the courtroom, to not protecting its staff in the workplace, we all know it’s time for a new NAR,” Haber said. “Changes to the leadership team is a vital step in the right direction. More such changes should follow.”