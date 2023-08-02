Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence!
Announcing the 2023 HousingWire Women of Influence!
Housing Market, Real Estate

Logan Mohtashami on CNBC: Why existing home sales are so low

High mortgage rates and low inventory are hurting home sales

HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami appeared on CNBC‘s Worldwide Exchange on Wednesday to talk about the health of the housing market, explaining the effect of high mortgage rates and low inventory on existing home sales.

Using data from Altos Research, Mohtashami explained how new listings are trending at the lowest levels ever recorded. He also discussed Fitch‘s downgrade of the U.S. credit rating and its affect on the housing market.

Mohtashami’s latest articles and podcasts on HousingWire include:

