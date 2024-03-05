LenderLogix integrates with digital verification service

LenderLogix, a provider of white-label mortgage software, has integrated with AccountChek, a digital verification service for assets, income and employment, the companies announced on Tuesday.

This integration merges AccountChek’s income verification system directly into the LenderLogix point-of-sale system, LiteSpeed, to automate the asset verification process and streamline loan origination tasks.

“Enhancing our clients’ tech stacks with simple, digital-first tools is the foundation of our company’s mission, and it’s integrations like these that help us further that mission,” Patrick O’Brien, LenderLogix co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

“By leveraging AccountChek’s advanced verification capabilities, we can provide LOs with greater efficiency and accuracy, ensuring all parties experience the highest service standards.”

As a result of the integration, verification of assets (VOA) orders will flow through the Encompass loan number, automatically populating data and documents into the loan file. Additionally, the VOA data will flow into automated underwriting systems, ensuring seamless access for the lender to programs like Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty, Freddie Mac’s Asset and Income Modeler (AIM), and preclosing employment verifications.

“The integration of AccountChek into the LenderLogix LiteSpeed platform demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction while also enabling LenderLogix’s clients to streamline the underwriting process by obtaining key verifications at the point of application,” Brian Francis, head of AccountChek at Informative Research, said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver impactful innovation to the mortgage lending community and help lenders advance their digital transformation efforts.”

AccountChek was acquired in March 2023 by publicly traded title insurer Stewart Information Service Corp.